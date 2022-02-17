The Return of Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 2: How and Why

In Mortal Kombat (2021), even death could not stop Scorpion from making the final appearance in the last moment, and therefore one cannot help to wonder what can actually stop his appearance in Mortal Kombat 2.

Till long, there was no information available regarding what the future of the franchise held but now, there has been an announcement that a sequel will be there. Mortal Kombat experiences a normal box-office performance.

However, it was a huge hit on HBO Max which actually confirmed that there will be a sequel to the movie. In Mortal Kombat, the tournament was not shown but in Mortal Kombat, a clash between the realms is expected.

The Rising Popularity of Scorpion

Scorpion of Mortal Kombat was a huge hit both in the game and the movie and Scorpion have become one of the most recognizable faces in the franchise. Scorpion is considered a playable character because of the tragic background that fuels the revenge. In the latest cover of Mortal Kombat, one can see Scorpion.

The journey of Scorpion was no different in the movie too. He enjoyed a glorified cameo in the 1995’s Mortal Kombat and also became a central element in the 2021 reboot.

Even though Hanzo Hasashi was a central character of the 2021 reboot, the movie was not entirely about Hanzo’s perspective. In fact, the new Mortal Kombat decided to bring a new twist to the game by following an original character that is linked to Scorpion.

Related Post: The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Will Release Soon in Theatres

The Return Of Scorpion In Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat has always featured Scorpion in some capacity and therefore, it is hard to imagine that Mortal Kombat 2 will not feature Scorpion by bringing him back. Scorpion has walked several times in and out of the NetherRealm in different media. Death has never been an obstacle for Scorpion.

At the end of Mortal Kombat, even though the revenge of Scorpion was shown to be completed, there are still few reasons for him to return to the Earthrealm. It is expected that Scorpion will make a return to fight his arch-nemesis again.

What To Expect From Mortal Kombat 2?

It is believed that Scorpion will be seen making an appearance in Mortal Kombat 2. Last year, the movie chose not to show the journey of Hanzo in the NetherRealm and therefore, made it difficult for the audience to know where exactly the loyalties of the character lie.

If Mortal Kombat 2 follows the footstep of the saga, Scorpion might be seen fighting like a champion of Shinnok. Further, the missing plot of Hanzo’s journey in the first movie might be covered in Mortal Kombat 2 by showing the deal that took place between the leader of NetherRealm and Scorpion.

Now is the time. Own #MortalKombatMovie now on Digital & 4K Ultra HD: https://t.co/iQAKwkUP78 pic.twitter.com/0Ys07zxV1q — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) July 13, 2021

Scorpion has always been a key element in Mortal Kombat and therefore, it is difficult to leave him out of Mortal Kombat 2 as the character deserves some sort of closure.

Mortal Kombat is a fantasy film that was released in 2021 and is based on a video game that runs by the same name. The movie was directed by Simon McQuoid. The story is by Oren Uziel and Greg Russo. The movie starred Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Mortal Kombat is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures was released on April 8, 2021, internationally and has a running time of 110 times. The budget of Mortal Kombat was $55 million and it has managed to have a box office collection of $83.6 million.

The upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 is currently in development with Jeremy Slater writing the screenplay of the movie. The Mortal Kombat game was developed by Midway Probe Entertainment, Sculptured Software, Sony oNline Entertainment, Digital Eclipse, and Backbone Entertainment. The game was a huge success on its release and it further managed to receive many annual awards.

Related post: Call of Duty Vanguard and ‘warzone Pacific’ Will Get the Armored Titan Skin From ‘attack on Titan’