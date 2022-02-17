Call of Duty Vanguard and ‘warzone Pacific’ Will Get the Armored Titan Skin From ‘attack on Titan’

In January, an operator skin for Attack on Titan’s Squad captain Levi Ackerman was released. Following the same trend, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific are now releasing Armored Titan. The information for the same came from the leaked images from Call of Duty insider on Twitter in a tweet by CharlieIntel.

In the leaked image, it was seen that Roland Zeimet was wearing an Armored Titan skin. It is a part of a new Tracer Pack of the game. In addition to that, the bundle also consisted of Attack on Titan-themed skins and items that included a Die-Urnal watch cosmetic, Armored Strength assault rifle, a Paradis Lost emblem, a Titan Serum charm, and finally, a Wall Titan spray.

Currently, the excitement for Attack on Titan is all-time high amongst its fans owing to the fact that the final season is wrapping up, and the players of Call of Duty: Vanguard can enter the glory and bask on it in the battlefields as the Armored Titan.

This was a much-required move after the previous Levi bundle failed to meet the expectations of the players. And now the announcement of the Armored Titan bundle in Call of Duty: Vanguard is receiving a positive reaction from players across the globe.

The new features are expected to be launched in the second season of the game in Attack on Titan: Armored Titan. The Tracer Pack will set the player back to 2,400 CP. Nothing has been yet officially announced by Activision regarding the same.

How To Get “Armored Titan” Bundle In Attack on Titan?

A lot of rumor has confirmed the release of the Attack Titan bundle making the fans wonder how to lay their hands on the bundle. Throughout the training, the players can buy the Armored Title bundle in Call of Duty: Vanguard. The same can be purchased by visiting the story section present in the Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.

What Does Armored Titan Bundle of Call of Duty: Vanguard Consist Of?

Call of Duty: Vanguard consist of Armored Titan Roland, armored strength, colossus, anti-personnel, unstoppable force, die urnal, Titan serum, Paradis lost, double XP, wall Titan, Roland skin, assault rifle, handgun, sniper rifle, Roland highlight intro, watch, charm, emblem, token and spray.

Unfortunately, the Armored Title has not hit the store of the game to purchase it. According to sources, the Armored Titan bundle will cost the players 2400 CoD points ($20).

Till now, Call of Duty: Vanguard only featured bundles that were labeled boring by the players. However, with the launch of the Armored Titan bundle in Call of Duty: Vanguard, the game is back on track to excite the players with something new. The previous Levi’s skin was criticized by the players for looking cheap and giving a non-serious look to the players.

Owing to the disappointment that the players of Call of Duty: Vanguard faced, the development team worked better to collaborate with Attack on Titan.

Currently, The Armored Titan Bundle Is visible only in Vanguard. It is expected that the bundle will make its appearance in the battle royale in the next update. Once the patch is released, the new anime skins will begin to roll in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The only 100% confirmed element of the Armored Titan Bundle in Call of Duty: Vanguard is the operator skins and armored titan’s weapon.

However, if the new bundle follows the footsteps of Levi’s bundle, there are high chances that the players will be able to lay their hands on many new items in the game. For instance, the previously released pack included a weapon pendant, a finishing move, an emblem, featured in, and an MVP highlight.

