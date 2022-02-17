Brothers Conflict Season 2 Premiere Date, Cast, and Plot 

Season 1 began back on July 2, 2013, and continued to air new episodes till September 17, 2013. After that, a special episode was released in 2014. 7 years later, fans are still waiting to watch Brothers Conflict season 2.

During this gap of 7 years, many rumors have arisen regarding season 2. From fake renewal news to fake release dates, lots of rumors have given fans false hope. So, if you want to know official news regarding Brothers conflict Season 2, keep on reading.

Animated by Brain’s Base Studio, there is still no official word on Brother’s Conflict season 2 premiere date. In fact, the show hasn’t even been officially renewed yet. Even though fans have signed petitions for season 2 to release.

And now after so long, we do not think Brian’s Base Studio will be renewing the show for a season 2. But, if it does greenlight the anime, we will share the premiere date of Brothers Conflict season 2 here.

Related Post: Zootopia 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, And Latest News

Brothers Conflict Season 2 Cast

The main cast members that will surely be returning when Brothers Conflict season 2 happens have been mentioned below.

Ema Hinata voiced by Rina Sato

Ukyo Asahina voiced by Daisuke Hirakawa

Masaomi Asahina voiced by Kazuyuki Okitsu

Ukyo Asahina voiced by Daisuke Hirakawa

Hikaru Asahina voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto

Kaname Asahina voiced by Junichi Suwabe

Tsubaki Asahina voiced by Kenichi Suzumura

Azusa Asahina voiced by Kōsuke Toriumi

Louis Asahina voiced by Ken Takeuchi

Natsume Asahina voiced by Tomoaki Maeno

Subaru Asahina voiced by Daisuke Ono

Iori Asahina voiced by Daisuke Namikawa

Yusuke Asahina voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya

Fuuto Asahina voiced by KENN

Wataru Asahina voiced by Yūki Kaji

Besides this, some new characters will also be added in season 2.

Brothers Conflict Season 2 Plot

The anime revolves around a reverse Harem story which also includes incestuous themes. It shows Ema Hinata, a young girl moving into a house with her 13 stepbrothers. But things take a turn when these stepbrothers begin to get attracted to her.

The anime shows how she gets out of these situations and how she reacts to this attention from her stepbrothers. This storyline makes this anime quite different from many anime released to date. And that’s why it makes sense why fans are waiting to hear any news about Brothers Conflict season 2.

Check Also: Murderville Season 2 Release Date, Is Renewed or Cancelled?