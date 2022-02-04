Naruto to Boruto- Shinobi Striker Kawaki DLC: Is Official Release Date Out or Not?

The fifth and sadly the final character for Naruto to Borutu is finally out for the fans! Kawaki will also be joining the game. If you have watched the anime you must already know about the new character reveal. Kawaki appears as a friend of Borutu who later becomes the best ninja.

Kawaki is however the best one with all the exceptional powers. But what are the new and updated powers of Kawaki in Naruto to Boruto? Well, you’ll read about it later in the article! So, let’s begin.

Bandai Namco himself revealed Kawaki to be the next big reveal! They also revealed pictures of him and thus confirmed him to be the next Shinobi Striker. The characters of the 4th season in chronological order are:

Sakura Haruno from the Great Ninja War

Nagato (Edo Tensei form)

Itachi (Edo Tensei form)

Sasuke Uchiha (Final Battle)

Kawaki is yet to be released as the fifth and final character.

As per the official description issued by Bandai Namco the game is described to be “Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is a high-speed four vs. four multiplayer title that encourages cooperative play through the use of character-specific roles. Characters are split up into four roles: Attack, Ranged, Defense, and Heal. Teams that utilize these four types of characters will be formidable opponents on the battlefield.” And it is coming very soon in 2022!

Kawaki is a very strong character. Some of his special abilities include:

Kawaki can make use of Ninjutsu: Karma Linchpin (Strange Taste) to absorb and destroy an opponent’s Ninjutsu

Ninjutsu: Scientific Ninja Tool Imperial Wrath to compose a tackle into a very strong slash attack

Karma Linchpin (Ritual Destruction) is his secret technique which allows Kawaki to transform his arm to pierce a single opponent and then burst into an explosion.

We do not have an official release date for the launch of Kawaki in Naruto to Boruto. But it is expected to release somewhere in 2022.

For those of you who don’t know about his character, he is the main antagonist of the show. He is a vital part of the Kara organization and similar to Boruto Uzumaki he also has a power seal which is the reason why he has so many strengths.

Trailer

The trailer for Kawakai in Naruto to Boruto has already been released on YouTube. There are several promotional clips so make sure to stream all of them if you want to grasp the concept of Kawaki better!