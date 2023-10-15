The New Dragon Ball Series, Dragon Ball Daima, Confirmed for Fall 2024!

Great news for Dragon Ball fans! A brand-new series, ‘Dragon Ball Daima,’ has been officially confirmed for release after the 40th Anniversary of the franchise. This exciting announcement was made during New York Comic Con’s Dragon Ball panel, and they even treated us to a teaser. From the information we currently have, it looks like this series is meant to be a significant hit. What’s particularly intriguing is that ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ will offer an original story that’s never been part of the Dragon Ball lore. This promises to take fans on a fresh journey while staying true to the series’ roots. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the details of this exciting new Dragon Ball series!

Toei Animation Has Finally Lifted the Curtain: Dragon Ball Daima, Set To Debut in 2024

While we don’t have a confirmed release date for the series yet, we do have a release date window to look forward to. You can expect it to hit the screens around the fall of 2024.

This news has taken fans by surprise, especially those who were hoping for updates on the Dragon Ball anime. Instead, they’ve been surprised with something even better!

Information about its streaming has yet to be made official. But this doesn’t necessarily mean Dragon Ball Daima will follow a more traditional premiere schedule. And as mentioned earlier, the series is set to release in 2024. So, plenty of time is left until this part is resolved.

Dragon Ball Daima Will Feature Deaged Versions Of Main Characters

From the footage we have received so far, the bit that has resonated with fans is the spectacular looks of a de-aged Goku. And thankfully, Goku is not the only one to have a younger version!

According to Collider, the upcoming series will also feature younger versions of Vegeta and Bulma.

Unfortunately, we still have limited information about the show. So, there needs to be more clarity about where the show stands in the Dragon Ball timeline.

Dragon Ball Daima’s Teaser Is Now Available for Streaming

Initially, the live stream of the event blocked out the teaser for the viewers. However, shortly, it was released for a worldwide audience to enjoy. Make sure that you watch it to grasp the idea of the upcoming series better.

The teaser trailer starts with a brief recap of the Dragon Ball franchise, and dedicated, long-time fans will find it easier to connect the dots. Following this recap, we get a glimpse of the de-aged versions of our beloved heroes, accompanied by a concise description of the plot. This teaser mentioned that the story has never been told before. This means the plot will likely focus on the timeline before the end of ‘Dragon Ball Z.’

It also introduced us to the new world of Dragon Ball. Amidst all this, the teaser also features a mysterious figure analyzing the fight between Goku and Majin Buu. So, Dragon Ball Daima will not just reinvent the previous characters but also expand the Dragon Ball Universe with new heroes and, of course, enemies.

It’s being drawn by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. In the event, it was also teased that Toriyama was involved in the making of the series ‘beyond his usual capacity.’ So, as a fan, you don’t have to worry about the show’s originality because you have to trust Akira Toriyama’s creativity.

That sums up all the details about ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ for now. If more information about the series surfaces, we’ll update this site with all the latest news. So, stay tuned for more exciting updates!

