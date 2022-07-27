Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z: Is Goku Coming to Fortnite?

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z has long been in the waiting. After an initial hint towards the collab in 2021 at the Apple v. Epic Games trial documents, the creators did not reveal anything further about it. However, after over a year’s wait, fans can finally expect the immensely popular anime skins to feature in this famous game.

Fortnite is not new to collaborations, which probably gives this game an edge over its competitors. Other battle royale games such as Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone tend to stick to their standard format. Fortnite always brings something new and exciting for its players with its constant collaboration skins. Many popular series have joined forces with Fortnite in its previous season. These include Star Wars, Naruto, Assassin’s Creed, and Batman. If we follow the rumors, it seems like Dragon Ball Z is next in line. This collab is undoubtedly the most anticipated event of Fortnite’s Season 3 Chapter 3 release.

Has Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Released?

Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z Collab Leaks

It is important to note that most (if not all) of the information regarding the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collab comes from various leaks from different sources. Hence, taking it all with a grain of salt is best. A few weeks ago, rumors regarding this collab started circulating in online gaming forums. However, back then, no one knew anything about this beyond its possibility of happening. Nonetheless, more information is available regarding this, pointing fans in the right direction. Twitter user, ShiinaBR, a common name amongst the Fortnite community, unveiled the latest updates.

ShiinaBR revealed four different Dragon Ball Z characters would enter the Fortnite universe. This can be compared to the character releases for Naruto. However, as of now, only 3 out of the potential four skins are revealed. The most exciting and anticipated skin or Goku is included in the list. Although, this should come as no surprise, as Goku is arguably the most loved Dragon Ball Z character. Alongside Goku, we have Vegeta and Beerus joining the game as well.

HYPEX, a popular Fortnite leaker, also confirmed the news regarding the new skins. He tweeted, “Vegeta is most likely to be part of Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z skins” The team’s fourth character is yet to be revealed. Nonetheless, fans believe that This would be the fourth edition. However, nothing is confirmed at this point.

Furthermore, these characters would join the game in their base forms. Shiina posted details regarding this. He claims that the Super Saiyan skins would have a special emote which would turn the characters into their Super Saiyan forms. However, most fans anticipated the Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, and Ultra Instinct forms. Although these skins may not be as interesting as the above-mentioned formed, this does give the game creators room for potential future updates. Moreover, the team is yet to reveal some Capsule Corp-related cosmetics and a glider.

Leakers also believe that the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collab would have its characters in their actual anime forms, i.e., cel-shaded. These cel-shaded skins are a drawback for the players as they stand out against the game’s graphics. While these cel-shaded skins are easier to spot for the enemies, they do not guarantee defeat. Hence, ultimately it all depends on the player’s capabilities.

Release Date

There is yet to be any official announcement from the team regarding the exact release date of this new collab. Nonetheless, this has not stopped leakers and fans from digging deep and finding out whatever they can about the release date.

Genshin Impact 2.8 Livestream: How to Watch?

Grand Theft Auto 6 expected Release Date Maybe in 2024 or 2025

As per reports from HYPEX, the crossover would happen sometime around August. This release comes right in time for the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film. This new movie will be released in the United States on 19th August 2022. The Fortnite creators could not have found a better time to reveal this collab.

The Different Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z cosmetics

Following are the expected cosmetics that would release alongside this Collab:

Goku Skin

Beerus Skin

Vegeta Skin

A Unique event skin

An unknown woman’s skin

Free rewards

“Attack Ball” glider (based on the attack pods from DBZ)

Quests

Mysterious “capsule” item

A new POI codenamed “Preheat”

Further, players would have access to various DBZ challenges for over seven weeks. This makes this collaboration the most advanced one for Fortnite yet. Further, it is possible that the unknown woman’s skin may be that of Android 18. Moreover, other rumors suggest that Kamehameha would also appear during the game. Although, it is not specified whether this would be simply an emote or an attack.

GTA 6 New Release Date – Is this Fake or Real?

Is Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 Renewed?

Keeping in mind all these rumors and hints, the Fornite x Dragon Ball Z collaboration seems inevitable. Whether you are a Fortnite fan or a Dragon Ball Z fan, this is surely a collab that has everyone waiting restlessly.