Genshin Impact 2.8 Livestream: How to Watch?

The Genshin Impact 2.8 Livestream will unveil new content and update fans about the spectacular new features in the 2.8 patch!

Genshin Impact fans have been waiting for the release of update 2.8 for quite some time now! Fortunately for them, the update has an official release date close by! Moreover, before the update goes live, a Livestream for it will be hosted! This will reveal some of the new features and additions that will be a part of the latest update!

If you, too, are interested in watching the Genshin Impact 2.8 Livestream, then keep on reading! We’ve covered everything you need to know about the Livestream, including its release date and how to watch it.

Genshin Impact 2.8 Livestream- Release Date

The Genshin Impact 2.8 update will be the latest in the 2.0 series. After this, the next update will be a part of version 3.0.

The 2.8 update’s release date was pushed back due to certain delays in the arrival of update 2.7, which finally came out on May 31, 2022. There is always a six-week gap between the release of updates. Thus, version 2.8 will come out on July 13, 2022. Genshin Impact’s social media officially confirm the news. The popular RPG game posted a tweet on its Twitter that reads,

“V2.7 Update Notice

Dear Travelers,

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6 AM (UTC+8) and be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be six weeks, and V2.8 is scheduled to be updated on 07/13.”

Before the update goes live, Genshin Impact has a tradition of hosting a Livestream where information regarding the upcoming update is revealed. It takes place 10-12 days before the update’s release. The Genshin Impact 2.8 Livestream will be a continuation of this tradition. It will probably take place on Friday, July 1, around 6 AM (UTC+8). This assumption is made based on the Livestream pattern of the previous updates. Thus, it is almost accurate! However, we are still waiting for an official word from HoYoverse, and we will be sure to update you guys once we have it.

How to watch the Livestream?

The Genshin Impact 2.8 Livestream will be hosted on the game’s official Twitch channel. The link for the track is https://m.twitch.tv/genshinimpactofficial?desktop-redirect=true.

Moreover, you do not need to stress if you miss the Livestream! There will also be a YouTube premiere which will take place a few hours after the Twitch Livestream.

You can view the Genshin Impact’s YouTube premiere on the official YouTube channel of the game.

Genshin Impact 2.8 Livestream- What to expect?

So far, we don’t know much about the contents of the 2.8 update. However, all this is about to change as the Genshin Impact 2.8 Livestream will reveal official leaks and features of the new update.

Characters and Skins

The only official information we have regarding the 2.8 patch’s content is the arrival of a new four-star character Heizou. He will probably be a part of the first banner. He is a user of Anemo Catalyst and belongs to the Inazuma region.

Moreover, a lot of information has been revealed by beta testers of the new update. The beta version testing began on May 18. Thus, we have a decent list of possible leaks!

According to the update 2.8 leaks, the Kazuha banner may return, and fans may have another chance to get their hands on this spectacular character. Additionally, the banners for Klee and Yoimiya are also expected to have reruns.

We expect a new skin for Fischl called “Ein Immernachtstraum” in the upcoming update. Additionally, a prominent leaker also suggests that we will get the opportunity to get her for free through the “A Summer Sea Sojourn” event currency.

“The main event of 2.8, “A Summer Sea Sojourn” (summer islands v2), rewards an event currency (something similar to the Shiny Flotsam in 1.6).

A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency,” revealed Twitter user @Genshin_Intel.

Additionally, Deluc is also expected to get a new 5-star skin called “Red Dead of Night” in the upcoming update. Players can buy it using Genesis Crystals.

Events

Rumors regarding the arrival of a new dungeon battle event also seem authentic. This event will take place at the Dawn Winery.

An event may also occur in Mondstadt in update 2.8 called the Ludi Harpastum festival. Additionally, the Unreconciled Stars event is also expected to continue.

The Islands’ events may also have a rerun. This includes events such as the Echoing Tales even.

Not just this, but the Golden Apple Archipelago is expected to return in update 2.8. A huge event will probably take place here!

Other Leaks

The following leaks are also expected to be part of Genshin Impact 2.8: