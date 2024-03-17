‘Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training Arc’ Gets Confirmed Release Date on Crunchyroll

By Umama Siddiqui
Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc will officially be released on Crunchyroll on May 12, 2024. The exact episode count of the 4th season is unknown.

The fourth season will take the baton from the Swordsmith Village arc (chapters 98-127 of the manga). Judging from this, it is bound to follow chapters 128-136. 

The much-awaited Demon Slayer To The Hashira Training Arc, already a hit in Japan, is set to captivate a global audience. Thanks to the Crunchyroll app, fans worldwide can enjoy the exhilaration from the comfort of their homes. Here are the essential details about the upcoming release:

Demon Slayer To The Hashira Training Arc Release Date On Crunchyroll

Mark your calendars! Demon Slayer To The Hashira Training Arc will officially be available for streaming on Crunchyroll starting May 12, 2024. While the total number of episodes for the 4th season has not been disclosed, anticipation is high.

Don’t miss the trailer for the upcoming season, which is now available for viewing. It provides a glimpse into the intense adventure that awaits.

A Sneak Peek Through the Movie

The “Demon Slayer” movie, To the Hashira Training Arc, premiered in the UK and USA in February 2024, offering fans a preview of the upcoming season. Despite this, many fans may not know what to expect in the forthcoming season.

Returning Cast and New Challenges

The beloved characters, Tanjiro (voiced by Natsuki Hanae), Zenitsu (voiced by Hiro Shimono), Inosuke (voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka), and Nezuko (voiced by Akari Kitou), are all back for the 4th season.

Demon Slayer To The Hashira Training Arc

They will be joined by:

  • The Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka (voiced by Takahiro Sakurai)
  • The Serpent Hashira, Obanai Iguro (voiced by Kenichi Suzumura)
  • The Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho (voiced by Saori Hayami)
  • The Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa (voiced by Tomokazu Seki)
  • The Mist Hashira (voiced by Kengo Kawanishi)
  • The Love Hashira (voiced by Kana Hanazawa)
  • The Stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima (voiced by Tomokazu Sugita)
  • The Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui (voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi)

Story Details of ‘Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training Arc’

Picking up from the Swordsmith Village arc (chapters 98-127 of the manga), the season is anticipated to cover chapters 128-136. Tanjiro’s journey to become a Hashira will be fraught with challenges, including securing the approval of Himejima, the Stone Hashira. This training under the guidance of various Hashira is crucial for preparing Tanjiro for forthcoming battles against the demon lord Muzan, who continues his pursuit of Nezuko and Ubuyashiki.

A significant subplot will delve deeper into Nezuko’s powers, exploring her unique ability to withstand sunlight, among other capabilities.

