Demon Slayer 2024 Movie US Release Date Confirmed

Demon Slayer from Sony’s Crunchyroll will soon reach a broader audience. Serving as a bridge between the third and fourth seasons, the Demon Slayer 2024 movie will be filled with details! With that being said, let’s dive right into more information.

Directed by Harou Sotozaki, the movie has already started garnering attention from all sorts of audiences. Reportedly, it will portray Tanjiro Kamado’s training to become a Hashira. He’ll work immensely hard to put up a good fight with Muzan Kibutsuji. And the movie has already been rated R due to the gore and violence that it will entail.

Demon Slayer has officially been added to the Q1 2024 calendar with a release date of 23rd February. As it has already been released in some parts of the world, the reviews have started rolling in. Therefore, you can also check them out before watching the movie in theatres.

The movie will begin with Episode 11 from the Swordsmith Village Arc, making the fierce battle of Tanjiro and Upper Four, Hantengu, and Nezuko against sunlight the main event. It will then explore the Hashira Training Arc and show Hashira’s vigorous training. Due to these exciting upcoming significant events, the viewers are pretty hyped up about the movie’s release.

Moreover, the voice cast perfectly blends the cast dedicated to the franchise. Here’s the list of the core voice cast:

Tanjiro Kamado voiced by Natsuki Hanae

Nezuko Kamado, voiced by Akari Kitō

Zenitsu Agatsuma, voiced by Hiro Shimono

Inosuke Hashibira, voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Tengen Uzui, voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi

Sanemi Shinazugawa voiced by Tomokazu Seki

Gyomei Himejima, voiced by Tomokazu Sugita

Furthermore, Koyoharu Gotoge has served as the screenwriter, Yuichi Terao as the cinematographer, and Manabu Kamino as the film editor.

For now, this is all that you need to know about Demon Slayer 2024. We’ll try our best to keep this site updated in case of any new updates. So, keep an eye out!