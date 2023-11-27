Search

The Pokemon Concierge Series Will Be Released in December on Netflix

By Umama Siddiqui
The first trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Concierge series on Netflix has taken the fandom by storm. The show promises something entirely different within the Pokémon world, and fans are rightfully excited. It marks the first-ever collaborative project between Netflix and the Japanese firm The Pokemon Company. Hopefully, the upcoming series will pave the way for more to come. For more details about the forthcoming Netflix series, keep reading the article.

Release Date of Pokemon Concierge

Pokemon Concierge will be released exclusively on Netflix on December 28, 2023. This unique animated miniseries will be perfect for binge-watching during the holiday season. The hand-drawn animation will entail four short episodes of 14–20 minutes each.

The story is set at a hotel resort on a southern island, where the weary Pokemon will seek respite. However, the plot revolves around a concierge, Haru (Karen Fukuhara), at a resort catering to Pokémon guests. As we know, Haru is a newcomer and will look after guests like Pikachu, Eevee, Dragonite, and Magikarp. And in this process, she will find her true self. In addition, each new episode will introduce new characters, contributing to the overall experience.

Unraveling Cast Members

Like the creative team, the show’s voice cast is equally talented.

The Japanese voice actors include:

  • Non as Haru
  • Ai Fairouz as Alisa
  • Okuno Eita as Tyler
  • Takemura Yoshiko as Watanabe
The show also has an English voice cast of:

  • Karen Fukuhara as Haru
  • Imani Hakim as Alisa
  • Josh Keaton as Tyler
  • Lori Alan as Watanabe

The Trailer 

The official trailer has set the mood high, properly introducing the new hire, Haru. We learn about her bubbly personality and how at ease she feels once she arrives at the resort. However, as time progresses, she faces the growing challenge of assisting Pokémon with more demanding requirements. Lately, just like every night is followed by the brightness of the day, Haru eventually gets accustomed to the new environment as the series unfolds. 

 

Furthermore, the trailer’s art direction hints at an intriguing turn of events, with various unique magical monster buds set to disrupt the usually peaceful Pokémon universe. The catchiness of “Have a Good Time Here” by Mariya Takeuchi adds to the excitement.

Well, this sums up everything you need to know about the Pokemon Concierge series. Rest assured, this site will keep you updated with all the latest information. So, stay tuned for more!

Umama Siddiqui is a part-time content writer with a particular interest in cinema, which is evident in her work. Her genuine enthusiasm for film is consistently seen in her writing through inventive and unique approaches.
