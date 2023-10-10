Kung Fu Panda 4: Po Returns to Theaters in March 2024

Kung Fu Panda 4 is set to take you back to the enchanting world of martial arts, wisdom, and friendship as the beloved DreamWorks animated franchise returns to the silver screen. The excitement is double this time, as Universal Pictures has officially set the premiere date for Kung Fu Panda 4 and later in July for Despicable Me 4. Brace yourself for an epic adventure as Po, the Dragon Warrior, and his lovable comrades reunite for another action-packed, heartwarming tale.

Before we dive into what is in store for “Kung Fu Panda 4,” let’s take a moment to appreciate the journey that has brought us to this point. The “Kung Fu Panda” franchise dropped first film in 2008, directed by Mark Osborne and John Stevenson. The film introduced us to Po, a bumbling but endearing panda who dreams of becoming a kung fu master. Voiced by the talented Jack Black, Po’s journey from noodle shop worker to Dragon Warrior captivated audiences worldwide. The first film’s success led to the creation of two sequels, “Kung Fu Panda 2” in 2011 and “Kung Fu Panda 3” in 2016.

The movies, undoubtedly massive successes in their own regard, have contributed significantly to the franchise’s expansive growth. This expansion has encompassed various forms of entertainment, including video games, short films, and a plethora of television spin-offs. Among these, we have witnessed the emergence of captivating titles like “Legends of Awesome,” “The Paws of Destiny,” and the latest addition, Netflix’s enthralling series “The Dragon Knight.” The franchise’s ability to extend its reach across multiple mediums has been remarkable.

Prepare for an exciting return, as Universal Pictures has officially scheduled the release of Kung Fu Panda 4 for March 8, 2024. Hernán Viviano, the theatrical executive from Universal Pictures Brazil, officially announced that “Kung Fu Panda 4” is scheduled to hit the screens in Brazil in March, further confirming the original premiere date set for the United States.

This eagerly awaited film, slated for release in March, marks a significant milestone for the “Kung Fu Panda” film series. It represents the return of the beloved DreamWorks Animation series, following the conclusion of its planned trilogy back in 2016. Fans worldwide can look forward to rejoining Po and his friends on their thrilling adventures.

Expectations from Kung Fu Panda 4

During CinemaCon 2023, which took place in April (reported by The Wrap), Jack Black took the lead in promoting “Kung Fu Panda 4.” He shared insights into the story during his presentation and offered a tantalizing glimpse of his performance as Po.

The upcoming film places Po on an exciting quest to seek out his successor, the one destined to assume the mantle of the new Dragon Warrior. While looking for his potential replacement, Po also faces a tough battle with a villain named the Chameleon. The Chameleon has a unique power: he can bring back the spirits of his past enemies, making the fight even more challenging.

Fast forward to September 2023, when official artwork revealed the first look at Zhen, a fox character. Zhen is believed to be the one Po is searching for to become the new Dragon Warrior in the film, hinting at an exciting twist in the story.

A Peek into the Voice Cast

Jack Black, the talented actor behind the iconic character Po in all the previous films and spin-off series, is expected to reprise his role as the beloved panda in the upcoming fourth installment. However, as the film is still in its initial phases of production, it remains to be seen whether other familiar voices, such as Angelina Jolie and Dustin Hoffman, will make a return to their respective characters. Fans will have to stay tuned for further updates as the project progresses. Furthermore, well-known Hollywood stars will be mesmerizing admirers in Kung Fu Panda 4, including the likes of:

Seth Rogen, playing the voice of Mantis

Jackie Chan, playing the voice of Monkey

Lucy Liu, playing the voice of Viper

James Hong, playing the voice of Mr. Ping

David Cross, playing the voice of Crane

Rita Ora, playing the voice of Wandering Blade

Chris Geere, playing the voice of Klaus Dumont

Della Saba, playing the voice of Veruca Dumont

Rahnuma Panthaky, playing the voice of Rukhmini

Ed Weeks, playing the voice of Colin

Amy Hill, playing the voice of Pei Pei

As we eagerly await the return of Po and his Kung Fu adventures in “Kung Fu Panda 4” in March 2024, there is no doubt that DreamWorks Animation will continue to deliver a cinematic masterpiece. So, mark your calendars, prepare for some epic Kung Fu action, and get ready to join Po and his friends on their next adventure!

