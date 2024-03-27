Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Gets 2025 Premiere Date

Apothecary Diaries has been renewed for Season 2, which will be released at some point in 2025. The news was shared on the show’s official Japanese site. It was also announced on Anime’s official X page with an illustration by character designer Touko Shino.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 1, called Kusuriya no Hitorigoto in Japanese, ended on March 23, 2024.

Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Official Teaser Is Out

Apothecary Diaries Season 2 will follow the original plotline from the light novels produced by Natsu Hyuuga. The series character, Maomao, will continue her journey in the Emperor’s palace. In the first season, the poor girl’s life completely changed when her apothecary father sold her off to her village’s rich imperial.

Maomao had to face several challenges, but her extensive knowledge of medicine made her a useful asset. Embark on the journey of potions and magic with Apothecary Diaries Season 2.

Related: ‘Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance’s Trailer Confirms Fall 2024 Release Date

Since the first season covered volumes one and two out of fourteen, expect the storyline to continue from volume three in the next season.

The blurb in volume 3 reads:

“Maomao must help keep Consort Gyokuyou safe during her pregnancy. An imperial consort being with child is supposed to be a matter of the utmost secrecy, but this is the rear palace, where manoeuvring and backstabbing are as commonplace as banter and tea parties.” “Threats seem to lurk around every corner – but it’s not just the rear palace keeping busy. Jinshi finds himself struggling to entertain a most unusual request from a pair of visiting ambassadors. Later, he’s invited to an important gathering in a faraway place – but who knows what dangers might be waiting for him?”

Are There Cast and Crew Members?

The official Apothecary Diaries teaser visuals are out. However, the new cast and crew members have yet to be disclosed. The crew members of season one are:

Directed and Writer: Norihiro Naganuma

Assistant Director : Akinori Fudesaka

Character Designer : Yukiko Nakatani

Color designer : Misato Aida

Illustrator: Touko Shino

Art director : Katsumi Takao

Photography Director : Rumi Ishiguro

Music composers : Satoru Kousaki, Kevin Penkin, and Alisa Okehazama

Animation Production : TOHO Animation Studio and OLM

Is Jinshi in Love with Maomao?

Jinshi is the deuteragonist of The Apothecary Diaries. When the unassuming girl Maomao arrives at the palace, she shows a natural proclivity to cause trouble. Despite this, her insatiable curiosity and sharp mind make her the Emperor’s favorite consort.

According to the fandom and the cult-classic anime, Jinshi does have feelings for Maomao. This is depicted by how he looks out for her and protects her from danger—even if it means putting his own life at risk.

Find out more by watching The Apothecary Diaries Season 2. You can also watch the modern romance anime series until it comes out.

Related: The New Dragon Ball Series, Dragon Ball Daima, Confirmed for Fall 2024!

Is Apothecary Diaries Set in China?

The Japanese manga series initially released on Shōsetsuka ni Narō is set in the Chinese Imperial Empire. It is available in multiple versions – a web novel, a light novel series, a manga series, and now as an animated show. The plotline of the first season follows the original comfort mystery anime series.