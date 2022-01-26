The Legend of Vox Machina Latest Updates: Official News And All Major Insights Are Out Here!

The Legend of Vox Machina is officially heading to television.

Following an exceptionally successful Kickstarter campaign in 2019, which saw $11 million committed for an animated series based on Campaign 1 of the Dungeons & Dragons web game Critical Role, a 24-episode program is set to release on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.

Critical Role may be the best-known version of ‘actual play’ D&D, when a group of friends get together and broadcast their dice-rolling adventures at the table, hosted by an assortment of prominent American voice actors and with an extensive worldwide fan following.

Whether you’re a seasoned fan or new to the world of Critical Role seeking a new way to absorb its story, The Legend of Vox Machina’s impending release should give this popular universe some well-deserved small-screen exposure.

We’ll go through what to anticipate in terms of the show’s plot, voice cast, streaming access, and more — as well as the possibility of a follow-up series based on Critical Role’s second and third campaigns – in the sections below.

The finest anime series to watch, as well as the best anime streaming site to watch them on

The Legend of Vox Machina will be available on Prime Video on January 28, 2022. Like much of the film and television business throughout 2020, the program encountered production issues due to the ongoing epidemic.

It was initially scheduled to begin releasing episodes in “Fall 2020” (September-December); however, the release date was pushed back to 2022.

The first season, according to Amazon, would consist of 12 episodes broadcast over four weeks, with three episodes opening each week. The already-greenlit second season is set to premiere later this year.

Where Can You Watch the Legend of Vox Machina?

The Legend of Vox Machina will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video after the streaming provider stepped in to sponsor the animated series for an additional 14 episodes and the ten episodes funded during the Kickstarter campaign.

Backers will still receive the complete first season as part of their pledge and early access to the first two episodes, albeit the specific terms and time are unknown. “The series will be subtitled, dubbed, and otherwise localized for our very global audience,” we’re assured.

The Legend of Vox Machina Story and Characters

Those of you anticipating a repeat of Campaign 1 will be disappointed.

According to the show’s Kickstarter page, the animated series would cover a “whole new plot” and “in-canon adventure,” produced by the actors and penned by screenwriter Jennifer Muro, who has worked on previous animated series such as Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, Spider-Man, and Justice League: Action. The first couple of episodes will serve as a prologue adventure, with the founding members of Vox Machina reaching level 7 before the streaming attacks, which begin with the party’s arrival in the Dwarven city of Krauthammer. However, if the stretch goals are met, the Briarwood arc from the streaming campaign will have its own set of animated episodes.

The Legend of Vox Machina Trailers

The latest teaser, which we’ve shared below, gives you a taste of the show’s aesthetic style, comedy, and scale. Before the release of the above video, we were given the series’ animated opener, which features the Vox Machina party members:

Keyleth the druid, Percy the gunslinger, Grog the barbarian, Pike the cleric, Scanlan the bard, Vex the ranger, and Vax, the rogue. The soundtrack utilized here is the same one used for the intros to actual play episodes, and we anticipate that it will be used in some form for the final animation series.

The Critical Role team also published a behind-the-scenes film of the ongoing animation development at Titmouse in mid-2020, which includes artist interviews and examples of the show’s environmental art.

The Legend of Vox Machina: Who’s Involved?

The original Campaign 1: Vox Machina actors will, of course, reprise their roles for the animated series.

To name a few of the cast’s extensive list of credits, Laura Bailey has voiced both Kat from Gears 5 and Abby from The Last of Us Part 2, Ashley Johnson has voiced Ellie in The Last of Us games, Matt Mercer has voiced Levi in the English dub of Attack on Titan and McCree in the PvP game Overwatch, and Sam Riegel has voiced Phoenix Wright in the Ace Attorney games.

There has been no news on guest appearances, but Critical Role brings in outside actors for one-off games or minor story arcs, with Will Wheaton and Joe Manganiello participating in Campaign 1.

However, we anticipate that guests will reprise their parts as needed. According to the Kickstarter page, “we’ll bring in some extra special celebrity cameos, as well as voice over industry legends, to round out the main cast.”

Is the Legend of Vox Machina Good?

After the first three episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina, we stated that “With breathtaking animation, sweeping soundtrack, and epic storyline, the three-episode debut of The Legend of Vox Machina has rolled a natural 20.”

So whether you’ve been waiting for the Critical Role universe to be brought to life or you’re a new fan who enjoys Dungeons & Dragons, it’s an exciting experience from the start.”