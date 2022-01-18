Boruto Episode 232 Release Date, Promo, Leaks and Spoilers

Welcome back Fam! We are here today to discuss the next episode of Boruto. So all the anime lovers we have all you need to know about episode 232 of Boruto.

On which date and time will Boruto episode 232 be released all around the world? Has any official update been shared online for the upcoming anime episode?

And once again with the news of yet another episode of Boruto, fans can’t keep calm regarding the news. Sundays are going to be a lot busy once again for all the lovers all around the world. Boruto is one of the biggest series ongoing with brand new episodes still going on.

All the episodes including Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, and One Piece have equal shares and have always made the headlines as the ongoing top anime shows. And among these ongoing shows, the Boruto series is also going to appear on the all trending pages of different social media platforms all around the world.

This definitely is very good news for all the Boruto anime fans as the series has planned on to be back with the regular release of episodes starting from episode 232, And I know you must be wondering on which time and date the release of episode 232 will be made. So just keep on reading and we have all the details for you.

Boruto Episode 232 Release date

Episode 232 of Boruto: Naruto’s Next Generation has been released all over the world on Sunday , 16th January 2022. And as it has been finally confirmed by Crunchyroll that this episode is going to be following all these International times which is mentioned below:

Pacific Time: 1 am PST

British time: 9 am GMT

Eastern time: 3 a.m. EST

India Time: 2:30 pm IST

European time: 10:00 CET

Australia Time: 7:30pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 5 pm PHT

However, the release date given for this episode is only going to be released for the premium user as usual and not for free. All the subscribers who wish to watch episode 232 for free we’ll have to wait for one week as it will be released then.

Has Any Official Trailer Been Released Yet?

The official trailer of Baruto has already been released for episode 232. This trailer was first released in Japan after episode 231. Later on, the trailer was shared by the fans on social media platforms along with the subtitles and new design.

As of now, we know that the new episode for this series will be named “Captain Denki’s First Mission” and you can find the trailer on any social media platform along with the English subtitles.

Will Denki Be Able to Get Back His Ninja Appearance and Safely Handle the Mission as Captain!?” When Will the Next Chapter of the Manga Be Out?

All the fans of this famous anime series would love to know that Boruto is going to be out in no time. This episode of the series will be released all over the world. Along with that the chapter 66 of Next Generation of Boruto: Naruto is going to be released on 20th January 2022.

Fans should also note that chapter 66 is going to be released on Friday, the 21st of January in some parts of Oceania and Asia which is completely dependent on the international locations.

No spoilers were provided from the writers or official page while the episode was still under construction. No details about what exactly we are going to see in this episode have been leaked online.

However, the first look for the coming trailer is expected to be out till 17th January 2022. Till then stay tuned with us we’re all such amazing updates about our favorite shows and favorite characters.