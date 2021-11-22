Banished From the Hero’s Party’ Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

The series Banished from the Hero’s Party is completely on a Japanese novel that has a similar name in its anime series as well. This series is based on a group that was renamed Hero’s party and the head of the group is called Red.

Later on in the series, Red gets kicked out of the group by his group members.

This series is based on the tough times and fights that of Red and all the decisions he takes all the way long in his journey. Other than this story is going to make you fall in love with this series and it definitely is a must-watch.

Banished from the Hero’s Party: Everything you need to know about Part 1

In the 1st episode of the series, we can see that Red realizes that the amount of money that he was earning is not enough to get started with his business. Other than this, Tanta was a lot tense about Red’s life but didn’t have any idea what he should do to help him.

Meanwhile, he also didn’t have a clear idea that the Red was very proud of Tanta as he looked after his father.

After all the tragic incidents Red went back in time and realized that he was actually blessed by god. He finally realized that God is the one who has granted all his blessings. He soon understood that all the struggles he had faced were a way of god testing him and blessing him with such problems.

He then realized that a lot of damage that had happened at that certain period of time reminded him of other similar incidents that happened at that time. One of such incidents was with Desmond which happened just before he was kicked out of the group.

This being thrown out was a huge insult for Red and as he was very upset with such an insult that he left the group immediately.

Plot For Episode 2

If we talk about the second episode it is expected that we are going to face a lot of drama. So here in this particular episode Taraxon the Demon Lord and all his army is going to plan on the way they are going to occupy the entire place.

It is believed that they will be seen trying to take as power as possible under them. They will be seen occupying all the places including the kingdoms and continents.

Red is going to be seen a bit low here. He will be going through some sad phases after he is removed from the group, Later on, he is going to focus on his new business and it will be shown that he is made for all a lot bigger tasks even big than what he is aiming for.

Where Will the Season 2 of the Series Be Release?

The second episode of the series was released on 13th October 2021. However, fans have shown immense love to the first part of the series and we all are hoping for the best in season 2. Till then stay tuned with us and keep watching season one. We will update you once we have received all the updates about the show.