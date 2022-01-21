One Piece Chapter 1038 Delayed And Gets New Release Date

One Piece is a spectacular manga series with thousands of loyal readers. It features an exciting plot about a rubber boy who travels the world searching for treasure. His adventures are exciting, twisted, and very happening as there’s never a dull moment in the story! His series boosts with 1037 chapters as of yet, and fans are enthusiastically waiting for the next chapter. One Piece Chapter 1038 has been in the works for quite a bit now. So why is it not released till now? What delays are the writers facing? How many more chapters are there? Keep reading to find out the answers to all your questions about One Piece Chapter 1038.

One Piece Chapter 1038 Release Date

Although Chapter 1038 was supposed to come out any day now, the anime has announced a delay. The crew is on a week-long break which has pushed back the release date. Writer Eiichiro Oda has decided to take another break from writing to ease his mind and relax.

As of now, the official release date is January 30 instead of January 24. The manga will follow its original release pattern, with the new chapter releasing at the following times on several Shonen Jump platforms.

Pacific Time: 9 AM Sunday

Eastern Time: Noon Sunday

British Time: 5 P.M Sunday

Central Time: 11 AM Sunday

Manga Plus and Viz Media announced the release date. As both platforms are reliable, there is a minimal chance of a further delay in the release date.

A raw version of the story will be available on Friday as usual. Moreover, fans should check the net every day for spoilers which will come out from January 25th onwards.

Synopsis

No spoilers for Chapter One Piece 1038 are known as of yet. However, we predict that Chapter 1037’s Luffy vs Kaido and the Gorose storyline will be paused for a while. Instead, the storyline may focus on the devil fruit and its debate. The goals of Yamato, Komura, saki and Orochi may also be a significant focus of the upcoming chapter.