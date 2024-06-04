Is Taylor Swift Pregnant? Facts Check

Taylor Swift, being one of the greatest singers in the world, often finds herself in the middle of speculations and rumors about her personal life. But the latest rumor which is circulating about this famous pop star is about her pregnancy. This is not the first time that people on social media have begun to ask Is Taylor Swift Pregnant?

Some fans of the artist are hopeful that the rumors are true and are wishing that Taylor Swift is settling down with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce however, others are focusing on the negative side. They think that these rumors are just some malicious speculations about the singer’s appearance. So, to clarify all the things we have gathered all the information with regard to rumors circulating online about whether Taylor Swift is pregnant or not!!

Eras Tour’s Viral Image Sparks Pregnancy Rumors For Taylor Swift

Rumors of Taylor Swift being pregnant with the child of Travis Kelce started when pictures and videos of her went viral on social media. Recently, an image from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was shared on X(formerly known as Twitter) by a fan of her, where the singer is seen standing on the stage wearing a tight and sparkly red sequin material jumpsuit, which is one of her patent looks for her concerts. The fan wrote in the tweet that it looks like Taylor is expecting a child and the singer having a baby might have civilization.

Further, the rumors of Taylor Swift’s pregnancy continued when another fan of the singer shared a video of her in which she was standing on the stage wearing the same red onesie. The fan wrote in the tweet that this is the video due to which people around the world are spreading rumors that Taylor Swift is pregnant with Travis Kelce’s child.

Rumors Taylor Swift is pregnant with Travis Kelce’s child

People are spreading rumors that Taylor Swift is pregnant because of this video pic.twitter.com/6OmrhSzKyy — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) May 27, 2024

The video which has been going viral does not show Taylor in the appropriate position because the angle from which it has been recorded shows her midsection to be bigger and bulkier, leading to some viewers think that she might be pregnant. Also, this rumor has started to spread on Facebook where people are sharing this particular image and believe that Taylor is definitely pregnant with Kansas City Chiefs’ child.

As of now, these speculations are just mere rumors because nothing has been confirmed or denied by the singer and the football player publicly or on their official social media accounts. In addition, the fact-checking website, Snopes has stated on the internet that these rumors are unfounded and nothing suggests that the singer is expecting a child at the moment because there is not enough evidence to support this claim.

Taylor Swift’s Viral Video Sparks Debate About Women’s Bodies

After the images and videos of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour started to spread on social media, some fans of the singer were very upset. They felt that if a woman’s midsection appears bulkier, the only reason for it is not just pregnancy. Also, they felt frustrated because the images and videos only showed one idea of how a woman’s stomach might look bigger, ignoring the other possible reasons.

Dr. Annie Frenkel, a specialist in gynecology and obstetrics noticed this rumor and stepped forward to speak on it. She explained on TikTok that you cannot tell from just a video whether a woman is pregnant or not. There can be multiple reasons due to which the singer’s stomach appears big. Marci RD Nutrition has also stated that women’s bodies unlike men have to store the reproductive organs like the uterus which requires space due to which most of them have a pooch-like appearance in their lower stomach.

Further, some fans of the singer also came in her defense and stated that she might have gained a little happy relationship weight or she might be on her menstrual cycle due to which her midsection appears bloated. They urged people on social media to stop assuming that a woman is pregnant only because her stomach appears bulkier. Many people also pointed out that speculating about Taylor’s body was not okay and it shows a lack of respect for women.

This is not the very first time that this year pregnancy rumors have surrounded Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. In March 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs football player appeared on the New Heights podcast and made comments that made the fans of the singer suspicious. During his conversation, the player talked about NBA player Victor Wembanyama and emphasized that the 7 feet 4 inches tall player appears to have been developed in a laboratory like a lab-grown diamond.

The player also stated that he cannot wait to make his one soon. This comment by the football tight end left fans wondering if he has hinted at having a child soon with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. Jason Kelce, his brother who was also featured in the podcast immediately knew that these remarks would spark controversy. He mentioned to Travis that he should stop talking about this and should not give conspiracy theorists anything else to talk about.

Pregnancy Reference In Lyrics Makes Fans Suspicious

Taylor Swift is no stranger to rumors and theories when it comes to pregnancy. For the very first time, when they were started, the American singer referenced them in her song, But Daddy I Love Him, which is the sixth track from her eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department. In the song, it appears that the singer is resisting dismay about her prior relationship with Matty Healy.

She also pushed back negative comments from people who are very much interested in her romantic life. The singer mentioned in the song, “I’m having his baby, no, I’m not / But you should see your faces,” which implies her reference to pregnancy and expresses her frustration with people’s judgments.

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Marriage Plans

Ever since the romantic relationship between Taylor and Travis was made public, there have been many rumors circulating about their marriage. Although some fans are excited and hopeful for a wedding to happen soon, but it doesn’t seem likely that their engagement will happen in the near future because both of them are busy with their professional careers at the moment.

An insider has stated to a news outlet that Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor at this moment because marriage is a very big decision and he wants to take things slowly. He will not jump into something without giving it thorough consideration. It has also been revealed that they want to spend time together before committing to something very big.

In conclusion, the chances of Taylor Swift being pregnant with the child of Travis Kelce are very less because there are not enough pieces of conclusive evidence to support this claim. But the recent surge in these rumors depicts that fans around the world are curious about the personal life of Taylor Swift and want to get every update.