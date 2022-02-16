The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Will Release Soon in Theatres

The fans who did not have enough of The Lord of the Rings can rejoice because an anime film of it is coming titled, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim”. Recently, New Line and Warner Bros have announced the same. The film is directed by Kenji Kamiyama.

According to the official announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim explores and expands the untold story behind the Helm’s Deep. It explores the life of Middle Earth’s legendary figures; the King of Rohan- Helm Hammerhand.

The screenplay of the movie is by Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou. The story of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is written by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. The movie is based on The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be released on April 12, 2024, in the theatres.

Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Plot

The War of the Rohirrim of The Lord of the Rings will focus on one particular character from the appendix of the book and he is the mighty King of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand.

It further will focus on a battle that had a key role in shaping the Middle-earth hating into The Lord of the Rings. Further, the anime will focus on the story behind the fortress of Helm’s Deep that is unknown to the audiences yet. The movie will serve as a companion piece to the LOTR trilogy. It is speculated that The Lord of the Rings: The War of The Rohirrim will roughly cover the age that is 250 years before the movie during the third age.

Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Cast

The voice cast of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim began soon after the movie was announced in June 2021. However, the cast is still yet unknown. The official announcement of the cast involved in the movie is expected to be announced after February 2022.

Animation of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The animation of the movie has already begun by Sola Entertainment in June 2021. The visual inspiration of this anime movie is drawn from the Lord of the Rings film trilogy.

Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Trailer

The trailer of the movie is yet not available. However, the concept art of the film was first revealed this month.

Development of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The announcement of the film was made during the 20th-anniversary celebration of the film The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rink in 2001. The movie is directed by Josephy Chou and Kenji Kamiyama who have previously worked for Blade Runner: Black Lotus, a Warner Bros’ anime. The script of the movie was completed by Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou. The creative director of the movie is Richard Taylor and the creative team was also joined by John Howe.

It needs to be noted that The War of the Rohirrim is a separate film and bears no connection with The Lord of the Rings: The Risings of Power by Amazon Prime Video. Boyens, while appreciating the film said that he is in awe of the creative talent that has come together to produce the film.

It is believed that the masterwork of Tolkein is brought to a new height by the films of the Lords of the Rings. The last live-action Tolkien film titled “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” was released back in 2014 and it managed to gross $940 worldwide. Previously, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King won 11 Oscars.

