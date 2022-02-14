Good Girls Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Other Updates!

Good Girls Season 4 has confirmed the release of Good Girls Season 4 and it is all set to get released. Good Girls Season 4 will be across the globe on Netflix. Good Girls is a crime and comedy-drama series created by Jenna Bans. The country of origin is the United States. Good Girls first premiered on February 26,208 and its last season ended on July 22, 2021.

Good Girls has aired its four-season and it will be available on Netflix across the globe. The viewers of the United States we’re lucky enough to enjoy Good Girls Season 4 at the end of August 2021 and now, it is confirmed that Good Girls Season 4 will be available across the globe on 7, March 2022. Good Girls series has been branded as Netflix Original and it fills the norms of international distribution Netflix category.

Good Girls Season 4: Cast

The three main characters of Good Girls are present in Season 4. The viewers will get to see Christina Hendricks playing Elizabeth, Retta playing Ruby Hill, and Mae Whitman playing Annie Marks. Along with that, Reno Wilson will be seen as Stanley Hill, Matthew Lillard as Dean Boland, Manny Montana as Christopher, Sara Hill as Ben Marks. In addition to that, a comeback might be made by Lidya Jewett and Isaiah Stannard.

​​Good Girls Season 4: Plot

Good Girls Season 4 explores the lives of three suburban Michigan mothers who are struggling to survive. Two of the mothers are sisters, who after getting off living their miserable life decided to improve it by robbing a supermarket.

The plan of robbing the supermarket was almost successful, the only problem is that the shopkeeper ended up recognizing one of the women. What makes Good Girls Season 4 interesting is that the woman is identified by the shopkeeper for a reason other than the money.

In Good Girls Season 3, the women of the series were shown trying to move on from the supposed death of Rio in the hands of Beth. After that, the three mothers began to work on their new enterprises that involved money printing.

However, it was also seen that Ruby and Annie were doubtful about entering the criminal world again. Good Girls Season 3 saw an abrupt ending due to the pandemic and one could see Agent Donnegan keeping tabs on the movement of the women.

Good Girls Season 4: Episodes

Good Girls Season 4 consists of 16 episodes. The first season featured 10 episodes, the second season housed 13 episodes and the third season had 11 episodes. The title of the first episode of Good Girls Season 4 is One Night in Bangkok and the last episode, episode number 16 is titled, Nevada. The running time of Good Girls Season 4 episodes is 41-44 minutes.

Good Girls Season 4: Accolades

In 2019, Christina Hendricks was nominated for her role as Elizabeth for Satellite Awards under the category of Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series. In addition to that, the show is the winner of ReFrame Stamp for IMDbPro Top 200 Most Popular TV Titles 2020-2021.

The show has an IMDB rating of 7.8. The ending of Good Girls Season 4 is such that an alliance will be seen between Beth and Rio and the realization that the problems of the women will never go away. Annie will be seen ready to make a fresh start while Ruby gets to make a tough decision.

Good Girls Season 4 will be the final season of the series. The very first season of Good Girls was filmed at Third Rail Studios in Doraville, Georgia. However, owing to the tax incentive provided by California Film Commission, the second series was shot in Los Angeles.