The Wheel of Time Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Although The Wheel of Time’s first season deviated in many aspects from Eye of the World, the Robert Jordan novel on which it is based, the components it included and left out provide some hints as to where the series might go in its already-renewed second season.

Despite demonstrating its willingness to dramatically alter the plot, spoiler-free assumptions about what might appear from the novels can be made based on how showrunner Rafe Judkins as well as his writers had also made their decisions thus far.

The second season will most likely be loosely based on Robert Jordan’s The Great Hunt. That is the second book in The Wheel of Time series.

Moiraine needs to keep an eye out for Rand, who remained in the Eye of the World during the first season finale. Moiraine hasn’t lied to Lan, but she’s keeping it from Lan that Rand chose to remain and is still alive somewhere in there.

Rand is the Dragon Reborn, and he seems to have dealt with the Dark One. That doesn’t mean the fight to protect the world is over. We’ll likely get more of Rand’s mysterious lineage in the second season.

Then there are the others from the Two Rivers. Egwene and Nynaeve are powerful channelers, and we’ll likely see them head to the White Tower to become Aes Sedai. Will Moiraine be allowed back after being exiled? What will happen to Perrin who has channeled? He knows that it means he’ll start to hear voices.

Mat already seems to be going dark side, and we need to see how he ends up changing his face considering the actor change.

Because Amazon Prime Video had already confirmed a renewal six months before the show’s premiere in November 2021, The Wheel of Time will continue to spin for quite some time.

Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios’ Head of Global TV, spoke with TVLine just before the first finale aired on the reasons for the early announcement:

“As the episodes came in and we saw the quality of the job, and as we continued to work, we became more confident to speak with [showrunner] Rafe [Judkins], we became more and more impressed about where future seasons might go, we felt pretty sure that we had something that could go for a long time for us.” We definitely spent a lot of time making sure these were sound investments.

Who Is Returning?

Rosamund Pike will undoubtedly reprise her role as Moiraine Damodred in season two of The Wheel of Time.

She’ll be joined by a number of new cast members, including Ceara Coveney from The Amazing World of Emma, Meera Syal from Broadchurch, and Natasha O’Keeffe from Peaky Blinders. In season two, those three will be joined by actors Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius, and Gregg Chilingirian, who will all have recurring parts.

What does Will happen in this story?

When asked by TVLine if season two will “go even greater” than the first, he said yes.

“Rafe has been a terrific leader – smart, courteous, and truly dedicated to his team,” he said.

Cast

Season 2 of The Wheel of Time will begin to substantially increase the roster of characters, keeping the series true to the books. With one exception, the majority of the primary team will return. The mysterious departure of Barney Harris, who played the roguish Mat Cauthon, midway through season 1’s filming, resulted in an awkward last two episodes.

According to Deadline, Dónal Finn (The Witcher, Chasing Bono) will take his place as the fan-favorite figure in The Wheel of Time. So far, Amazon has confirmed a number of castings, and we expect more information to emerge as the year progresses.

Here’s all we know thus far about the confirmed list:

Moiraine Damodred is played by Rosamund Pike.

Lan Mandragoran is played by Daniel Henney.

Rand al’Thor is played by Josha Stradowski.

Perrin Aybara is played by Marcus Rutherford.