Licorice Pizza is one of Paul Thomas Anderson’s masterpieces. With a slice of history by United Artists Releasing and MGM, Licorice Pizza is one of the most appreciated films and it deservingly got more than one Oscar nomination. The Oscar nomination surprised the cast and crew. The film was nominated at the 94th Academy Awards.

Licorice Pizza Oscar Nominations

Oscar nominations were announced on 8th February 2022 and the Oscars will be held on 28th March 2022. Licorice Pizza has managed to earn three Oscar nominations. It has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Director. It is believed that the chances of winning these nominations are also high for ​​Licorice Pizza.

Licorice Pizza Review

Licorice Pizza was released on 26th November 2021 and it was well-received by the audience. Even before the official release of Licorice Pizza, the strange music video of the movie began to decide the mood of the movie.

Licorice Pizza Plot

The plot of Licorice Pizza revolves around Gary Valentine and Alana Kane, the protagonists of the movie with a considerable age difference. Gary Valentine, a 15-year old boy dreams of becoming an actor in California San Fernando Valley in 19702.

On the other hand, 25-years old Alana is a struggling photography assistant. As the film progresses, the viewers can see both the characters of the movie coming together and the movie apart indicating that irrespective of age, one has to go through their share of ups and downs in life.

Licorice Pizza gives a clear message that it is completely normal not to know what one really wants and confused about what to love and what not to love along with no clue on how to sustain in the world.

Licorice Pizza Cast

The top casts of Licorice Pizza are Alana Haim as Alana, Cooper Hoffman as Gary, Sean Penn as Jack Holden, Tom Waits as Rex Blau, Will Angarola as Kirk, Griff Giacchino as Mark, James Kelley as Tim, Dexter Demme, River Cornwell, and Harrison Bray as Cherry Bomb Kids.

Paul Thomas Anderson has directed and written Licorice Pizza. The genre of the movie is comedy, drama, and romance. Licorice Pizza has an R rating for language, sexual material, and some substance abuse.

Licorice Pizza Reception

Licorice Pizza was received well by the critics. It received three Oscar nominations at the 94th Academy Awards in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. In addition to that, Licorice Pizza also received three awards from the National Board of Review including Best Film.

Further, the movie received four nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, eight nominations at the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards, and five nominations at the 75th British Academy Film Awards. In total, Licorice Pizza has received 176 nominations and has earned 51 wins. The box office collection of Licorice Pizza was $24,473,013.

Licorice Pizza Development

The plot of the movie came into Anderson’s mind in 2001 when he saw one of the students nagging a female photographer. From this particular scene, he got the idea of creating a movie that showcased a student having an adult relationship with a photographer.

The film was titled Licorice Pizza, a former chain of record shops in South California because it instantly takes Anderson back to time.

One Song, One Shot #LicoricePizza 🎵True love seed in the autumn ground.

How long will it take to grow?

True love blooms for the world to see.🎵 July Tree // Nina Simone pic.twitter.com/3qK0rhOvwL — Gabriel Fasano (@Gabriel_afp) February 19, 2022

Most of the filming of the movie took place in California in August 2020. By November 2020, the principal photography was completed and the post-production process of the movie began.

The 1970s texture of the film was created through the 35 mm film. The old lens was used to create the older theme. Licorice Pizza is produced by Sara Murphy, Adam Somner, and Paul Thomas Anderson and is distributed by United Artists Releasing and Universal Pictures.

