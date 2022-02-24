Teen Wolf Revival Cast, Plot, and Release Date: Here’s What We Know So Far

Fans of Teen Wolf have been looking forward to a reunion of all the cast members and finally, the wish is going to be fulfilled soon. It is now confirmed that the sequel of Teen Wolf by MTV which was written by Jeff Davis who is also the executive producer, show creator, and head writer of the original Teen Wolf series, is already premiering on Paramount +. Many original cast members will be reuniting in Teen Wolf Revival.

Teen Wolf, a supernatural drama series became extremely popular amongst its fans and it was last aired in 2017. Even though it was supposed to be continued, things did not go according to plan. However, with Teen Wolf Revival, it is safe to say that everything is back on track again.

Teen Wolf Revival Cast

The audiences will get to see many familiar faces in Teen Wolf Revival and these include Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, JR Bourne as Chris regent, Orny Adams as Bobby Fintock, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Dealton, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar, Ryan Kelley as Jordan arrish, Linden Ashby as Noah Stilinski and Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall.

Teen Wolf Revival Plot

It is expected that the plot of Teen Wolf Revival will continue with the storyline of the MTV Teen Wolf series, the season finale, of course. In the finale of the series, it was visible that Scott McCall and his friends were successful in their mission to protect Beacon Hills with the help of Alec, a young werewolf. This resulted in the acceptance of Alec in the pack of Scott.

According to the description laid down by MTV regarding the movie, evil has again emerged in Beacon Hills and it is calling back Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other creatures. Further, it is being said that Scott McCall, is no longer a teenager but this alpha has the capability to reunite the trusted friends in order to fight back the deadliest enemy ever that they have faced.

Latest Articles:

Teen Wolf Revival will be released on the anniversary of the finale series of Teen Wolf. Even though the official release date is still not confirmed, the movie is expected to be released in 2022 itself in Paramount+. Chances are high that Teen Wolf Revival will be released in October and will give its fans a Halloween treat.

The Teen Wolf Series

To ensure that the audiences understand Teen Wolf Revival in a better way, it has been announced that all the episodes of the series, which accounts for 100 series in total, are available on Paramount+ for the audiences to binge-watch. It has been available in Paramount+ since December 2021.

Dylan O’Brien will not be returning for Paramount+ ‘TEEN WOLF’ revival movie. pic.twitter.com/r6hO5fY8nS — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 15, 2022

Teen Wolf Revival Streaming

Teen Wolf Revival will be streaming on Paramount Plus. Recently, Jeff Davis has signed a deal with MTV Entertainment Studies. He will be working as a writer and as an active producer for Teen Wolf Revival which is a part of his multi-year deal.

Teen Wolf, the series on which Teen Wolf Revival is based, belongs to the action, romance, supernatural thriller, and teen drama genre. The series was based on Teen Wolf by Jeph Loeb and Matthey Weisman. It was developed by Jeff Davis. The series featured six seasons with a total of 100 episodes.

The series first premiered in 2011 and the finale was released in 2017. The series has mostly won positive reviews and the same is visible from the fact that it has won three Saturn Awards, 13 Teen Choice Awards, and four Choice Summer TV Series. The IMDb rating of the series is 7.6 and it has a score of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Latest Posts: