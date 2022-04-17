Diablo 4: Blizzard Suggests a Release Date somewhere in 2023

The latest SIC filing of Blizzard has some serious news for the fans! After analyzing the date it is expected that we’ll be getting either of the two biggest releases in the year 2023. The first one is definitely Diablo 4 but which one is the second one? Well you’ll read about it later!

Diablo 4 Release Date

As the revenues data for Blizzard is out and it showed a positive future for the company many are suspecting that they are going to release their next big game in 2023. And Diablo 4 seems to be the only big game that they could release considering the hype for the previous parts. But why will Diablo 4 not come out in 2022? This news got confirmed by Blizzard themselves because they made it clear that neither Diablo 4 nor Over watch 2 will launch in the year 2022. So, expect either one of them to be released in 2023.

We got to know after the confirmation of Diablo 4 back in BlizzCon 2019. At that time we even got a gorey trailer which told us about the characters which will return and other minor details about the game. However we never got a specific release date for the 4th part of Diablo. And as there is very limited information available we can’t predict the release date for the game. But expect it to come out in 2023.

Diablo 4 Trailer

The official trailer is also out. The cinematic footage was a delight to watch from the start of the end. You can now stream it on YouTube.

Check official trailer:

Gameplay

There are plenty of gameplay videos which the developers have released ever since the BlizzCon 2019. They’ll give you a very good idea of what to expect from the game. So, don’t forget to check them out! The game will have 4 classes; Rogue, Sorceress, Barbarian, and Druid.

In the footage we got to see the two classes Barbarian and Rogue in their full action.

Diablo 4 Storyline

For the main antagonist we’ll get Lilith back! She’ll be the main villain who’ll wreak havoc in Diablo 4. In case you have forgotten Lilith happens to be the daughter of Mephisto and is one of the notorious creators of the Sanctuary. Well she has been a very troublesome character as observed in the previous installments. So, we are now even more hyped up about what the 4th iteration of Diablo holds for us.

The story will take you back to the bloody days in which the early story of Diablo was set in. Of course there will be a lot of demon worship. A proper storyline is still not known. And this is just the outline of Diablo 4. Many have been confused about why the game is suffering so much delays. This is because in the wake of harassment issues the company has been slow with its production. But luckily the data analysis seemed positive. Expect Diablo 4 to release somewhere in 2023.

For now this is all that we know regarding the release of the upcoming game. If we get to know of any major updates from Blizzard we’ll make sure to update this site. So, stay tuned!

