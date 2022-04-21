Genshin Impact 2.7 Release Date might Delay

With the release date for Genshin Impact 2.7 coming nearer, rumors are circulating in the air that it may expect some delay in its release date. However, nothing is final to date, so we can’t say for sure anything about it.

Fans already know that Genshin Impact updates always introduce new characters, monsters, and regions. There are two banner cycles per update divided into 45-day periods. Each banner cycle introduces limited characters and weapons.

Right now, MiHoYo’s free-to-play epic is in the middle of chapter 2.6, and the final character event wish has been given to fans. In this 4-star rerun of Ayaka, Rosaria, Razor, and Sayu are her companions.

With the arrival of the final character event wish, the next chapter should be imminent. But fans are concerned it may be delayed. The reason behind these rumors is the currently worsening Covid-19 situation in Shanghai. It is because of this the whole region has been under lockdown for several days now.

Is Genshin Impact 2.7 going to face a delay?

According to the latest official updates, developer HoYoverse has issued a statement regarding Genshin Impact Version 2.7 delays following rumors that the update’s progress is not as smooth as it could be. China is currently experiencing shutdowns caused by COVID-19. Many businesses, including game developers, are affected by the new measures. And experiencing delays due to staffing issues and other problems caused by the new regulations.

As fans are already aware, Genshin Impact Version 2.7 will introduce a new 5-star Hydro character named Yelan, alongside the 4-star Electro character Kuki Shinobu. There’s a certain excitement surrounding Yelan’s character due to her potential viability in popular team compositions such as the National Team. In contrast, Kuki Shinobu is also rumor to have an Electro support and will further expand the fun narrative surrounding the Arataki Itto gang.

Genshin Impact 2.7 Original Release Date

Genshin Impact update 2.7 is schedule to release on May 11. Ayaka’s rerun officially ends on May 10, and she is the final character event wish for 2.6. New chapters always begin the day after the final character banner, which always falls on a Wednesday.

The lockdown in Shanghai may cause a little delay in the game’s next version may delay a little. Fans are worried that a delay will occur, but MiHoYo has not confirmed or denied a delay in an interview with ComicBook. Nor anything from official channels has been revealed regarding any delay in the update as the last tweet suggests, things are going as per plan.

“Vibro-Crystal Research” Gameplay Details During the event, help the Fontaine researcher who has come to Liyue to study the harmonic motion between gems known as Vibro-Crystals. See Full Details >>> https://t.co/uAjJXlvIXs#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/JPC8ASnoNt — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 20, 2022

Regardless of how things unfold, we’ll keep you updated; till then let’s take a look at some information regarding the upcoming version that we were able to gather because of leaks.

Genshin Impact 2.7 Banners leak What’s going to be new?

Right now, there are no details on Genshin Impact 2.7 banners or which characters will appear on them. However, according to the leaked data, 2.7 banners will feature some interesting characters.

These are the banners we can expect for Genshin Impact 2.7, according to the leaks

Yelan Impact Genshin banner

A banner for the Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu

A rerun of the Genshin Impact Itto banner

A rerun of the Genshin Impact Xiao banner

Being on both Yelan and Shinobu’s 2.7 banners is no surprise since both have been officially announced. In any case, players should definitely be excited to learn the exact release date of the two Genshin 2.7 banners.

Genshin Impact 2.7 Characters leak

New characters are a foregone conclusion in the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.7 update. HoYoverse says two new characters will appear in version 2.7 – Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

In the latest 2.7 betas, only two characters have been previously leaked.

Although a number of characters, such as Heizou and Dendro Archon, have yet to be release, sources suggest that Heizou will be launching with the Genshin 2.8 update, while the Dendro characters will be released with Genshin 3.0.

Genshin 2.7 already includes two new characters, which is the maximum amount. Therefore, there are no other new characters in this patch.

Genshin Impact Yelan

A screenshot from the Genshin Impact Story Cutscene of the Moonchase Festival Event shows a strange female character whose name they are claiming to be Genshin Impact Yelan.

Yelan was said to resemble Fu Hua, a character from Honkai Impact 3 who is truly immortal and one of the last survivors of a once-powerful civilization. However, fans were able to get a first look at Yelan’s model during the 2.6 beta.

HoYoverse has also introduced Yelan to the players, defining her as a mysterious person who works within the Ministry of Civil Affairs and who is a 5-star Hydro user.

Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu

Kuraki Shinobu is a credible and legitimate character, which makes Arataki Itto fear her. Arataki Itto and Sayu have both referred to her as stubborn and bold quite a few times in the game.

Itto’s deputy, Genshin Impact Shinobu, seems like a more responsible and sensible counterbalance to Itto’s brash nature.

In fact, the devs officially revealed Kuki Shinobu on March 28. Her artwork depicts her wielding a weapon and having green hair, which is quite out of the ordinary.

2.7 beta is now in full swing, which means leaks have revealed the complete Yelan kit as well. Additionally, there’s a leak regarding Kuki Shinobu’s kit, thanks to the 2.7 beta.

According to leaks, she was going to join us in the 2.7 update. In addition to being a member of the Arataki Gang, Genshin Impact Shinobu is also a Mender of Tribulations and an Electro user.

Well, folks, this was all the information that we were able to gather about Genshin Impact 2.7 to date. But don’t worry, once we get something new, we’ll definitely update our blog to let you know, so keep on following us!

