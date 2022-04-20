VeeFriends Series 2 Know Launch Date, Price and How to mint New NFT

The VeeFriends Series 2 from Gary Vaynerchuk will consist of about 55,000 NFTs and its public mint is going to open very soon. And this time the opening will be a bit different. Below we have summarized everything that you need to know regarding the 2nd series which will be out very soon!

The first two stages were planned to release on 14th April but they could never follow the schedule due to some technical difficulties at their end.

On April 18th: a supply of 32,000 NFTs became available for holders who were on the friends list of VeeFriends. And a supply of 10,255 NFTs was sent to all the holders of VeeFriends Series 1.

On 25th April: the public mint period will commence from a supply of 10,000 NFTs

On 27th April: not only will the holders receive 3,300 NFTs supply but also the brand new 15 characters

These 15 characters were designed from around 214 combinations of poses and backgrounds. And the final product is extremely pleasing. Starting from 27th April VeeFriends will release a new character daily for 15 consecutive days. If you’re confused regarding VeeCon, well that is just a conference platform for the VeeFriends community.

VeeFriends Series 2 Release Date

The great news for fans is that the next set of tokens from Gary Vee will launch this month. And these are commonly known as VeeFriends Series 2. In total it will have 15 new characters. But what about the already existing ones? Well they’ll get modified versions. So, that’s cool.

The confirmed release date for VeeFriends Series 2 is 25th April 2022. Which is just a few days away from us. So, gear up! The first series came out in May of 2021 so we are receiving the second series almost a year after the release. Which is quite early however given the popularity of VeeFriends this is no shock.

And according to certain reports all of these characters were made by Vee and they are around 251 designs in total.

Price

Before we begin to tell you about the price of the game first it is important for you to know about the supply of the VeeFriends Series 2. It is as following:

Friends List: 32,000

15 new characters; 3,300

Series 1 Free Claim: 10,255

Public Mint: 10,000

And it will cost you a total of $955! But what if you already own the first season. Will it get you a discount? Well you won’t be getting any discount but there is a small privilege which is that VeeFriends Series 1 owners will get a free mint for the Series 2.

For more updates regarding VeeFriends Series 2 stay tuned!

Editor’s pick on what to play next:

Seven Pirates H Will Launch on 12 May 2022 in Western Countries

Return to Monkey Island :Ron Gilbert is making a new Monkey Island game

LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Release Date & Time, DLC Details and Price

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC starts this week

Gotham Knights release date announced