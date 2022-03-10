Gotham Knights release date announced

Gotham Knights which was supposed to be released last year experiences a delay and now, there is a release date. The game belongs to the Bat-family title. It is all set to launch on 25th October 2022. It is a nice coincidence that the release date coincides with the ninth anniversary of Batman: Arkham Origins, the first major title. The game was supposed to be delivered on 19th March 2021, however, it experienced a delay in the release date because the developers required more time to enhance the experience for the players.

Previously, it was believed that the game will find a release window in April but now with the official announcement, it is clear that it has found a release window in October this year. Also, according to reports the playtest version will be available and will be uploaded on Steam. Previously, the fans got to see the game last year in October during DC FanDome. A story trailer of the same was released featuring the Penguin and Court of Owls. It is a soft reboot of Batman: Arkham games.

Story Line

Gotham Knights is set after the death of Bruce Wayne, where the player gets to take control of the Bat-family that includes Nightwing, Batgirl and the Red Hood. In the game, the player will have to try and then further work towards restoring the streets that are filled with many criminals. The main antagonist of Gotham Knights is the Court of Owls which is an old crime organization.

Trailer

In 2020, the trailer of Gotham Knights highlighted many elements of the gameplay. The franchise will get rid of the freestyle combat system. Gotham Knights will find working in a similar line to the other role-playing game where it will be following a leveling and progression system. The grappling hook and stealth mechanics will remain as major elements of the game.

Gotham Knights: Gameplay

In Gotham Knights, the player has the freedom to team up with other members of the Bat-family through the online co-op mode and then further inflict dual takedowns. Even though Gotham Knights allows the player to work with other players, a solo mode is also available.

On Which Platforms Gotham Knights Will Be Available?

The game will be available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

Windows PC via Steam

The game belongs to the action, adventure, crime, fantasy, sci-fi and thriller genres. Alice Bernier is the audio director of the game. Geoff Ellenor is the game director and Ann Lemay is the narrative director. Ben Gelinas, Gabrielle M. Goulet and Li C. Kuo is the writer of the game. The filming location took place in Chicago, Illinois, USA. WB Games Montreal and DC Entertainment are the production companies. The casts who have lent their voice to Gotham Knights are Kate Miller, Sloane Morgan Siegel, Katharine King So, Elias Toufexis, Gildart Jackson, Christopher Sean, Mylene Dinh-Robic, Di Quon, Stephen Oyoung, America Young, Lucie Pohl, Marios Gavrilis, David Hudon and Gabriel Pages.

Gotham Knights will follow an open-world structure and this will give the players the freedom to play the game in a non-linear fashion. Also, the player will get to pick up side objectives and missions while playing the game. It is expected that the game will be featuring a wide variety of gameplay and this will break the monotony of the previous games for sure. There are many Batman-related games that are expected to be released in the upcoming years.