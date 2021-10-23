The Bureau Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

The Bureau is a French action thriller drama television series that originally premiered on April 27, 2015, in France. The first season of the series aired on Amazon Prime in June 2016 to a global audience. ‘The Bureau’ became one of the most international series in the last decade, garnering good ratings from a wide range of critics and selling in over 110 countries.

The series is excellent, with a perfect mix of mystery, political conspiracies, drama, and action. This series came up with 5 seasons and each season has been liked by the devoted fans out there and they have been continuously asking for the arrival of the next installment that is season 6th.

It has created a huge fan base from all over the world and they want to know whether the sixth season will be revived or canceled. In the section below, we are sharing all the conceived information on this so that you do not miss any latest updates about the upcoming season of The Bureau.

As we have mentioned that it has managed to garner tons of love from the side of fans and it has been rated positively on several rating platforms like IMDb, Media Sense, Metacritic, and Rotten Tomatoes. It got a very decent score on IMDb that is 8.7 out of 10, 8.1 out of 10 Rating Graph, and 95 out of 100 on Rotten Tomatoes.

This over helming response from the fans has lured the makers to think of the sixth season of the show. In the below section, we will be discussing its release date and other related details as well.

The Bureau Season 6: Release Date

As of now, the makers of this series have not announced any concrete release date for this officially nor have they canceled this yet. However, lack of information related to this does not mean that we will rule out the possibilities of its arrival. There are tons of speculations and demand from the side of fans regarding its revival but the makers of this show are yet to utter words for it.

Considering its rating and viewership, the creators might think of bringing back the series again and if the series is revived then most probably it will hit the screens at the beginning of 2022 or the end of the same month.

However, these are only speculations until and unless makers of this series officially announce anything concrete about this and till then it is another waiting game for all of us and keeps visiting this section because we might update this section once the producers drop off any new update about its release date.

The Bureau Season 6: Cast

The making team of this series has not said anything official regarding the revival of this series nor have they canceled them yet. Expecting that if the next season is renewed in the upcoming years then most probably it will retain all the characters of the previous season and more new faces might board on to the list of cast. Here, we are sharing a list of a few key members of the show.

Read below a short description of the casts and characters, who could be part of the next story.

Léa Drucker as Dr Laurène Balmes

Zineb Tirki as Nadia El Mansour

Oleksiy Gubronov as Mikhail Dmitrievich Karlov

Artus as Jonas Maury

Rajae as Rajae Rina

Jules Sagot as Sylvain Ellenstein

Mathew Demy as Clément Migaud

Jonathan Jaccai as Raymond Sisteron

Alice Belaidi as Sabrina Boumaza

The Bureau Season 6: Plot

The makers of the series have not revealed the plot for the upcoming installment. However, we have extracted a few hints for the plot of the upcoming installment. The Bureau is based on a true story shared by former spies and inspired by current events, and follows the daily lives and missions of these spies working for France’s Directorate-General for External Security, the country’s important external security service.

The show focuses on French Intelligence Spy Spy Guillaume “Malotru” Debailly, who returns to France after serving as an undercover officer in Syria for six years. He faces obstacles in connecting with his wife, daughter, and even former employees.

And his return to normal life becomes difficult and stressful, particularly when he learns that Nadia, his Damascus partner, is also present in Paris. And to return to his love, he is willing to lose everything for his Bureau and himself. If season 6th happens then most probably there will be tons of twists, drama, comedy, and many more.

The Bureau Season 6: Trailer

There is not a trailer just yet for the upcoming season and it will not be available for a while. However, we are sure to bring that as soon as it drops by the makers of this show officially. Although, we are expecting that before dropping the official trailer first a teaser must probably be out with a specific official release date, a month or two before the actual release date of the series. Keep following us for the most recent news and entertainment updates.