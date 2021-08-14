Peaky Blinders Season 6 releasing in September?

Peaky Blinders, Netflix’s top crime drama TV series, has captured the hearts of millions of people. Its spectacular plot and phenomenal actors make it quite impossible to not like the show. From jaw-dropping plot twists to heartwarming romance, this series has got it all! It has had five successful seasons till now and a sixth one is currently in production. Fans are particularly excited about this upcoming season as the last one ended on a major cliffhanger. When will this new season premiere? Has filming for it begun as of yet? Keep on reading to find out the latest information about Peaky Blinders Season 6.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date

The latest season, i.e Season 5, of Peaky Blinders, premiered in 2019. As soon as it was released, the producers announced the renewal of the series for another season which will also be the last one. Filming for it began in 2020 but due to the pandemic, it shut off almost as quickly as it started! Hence, the initial 2021 release date had to be pushed back.

Filming for Season 6 began again in January 2021 and hasn’t stopped since then. In fact, it is complete now and we are expecting to see season 6 quite soon. However, the official release date has not been announced.

Fans will have to wait until September 2021 to know the exact release date of their favorite crime drama series. Although we can’t say for sure, we think it will be somewhere between fall and winter 2022. This is in accordance with the past seasons all of which have been released during the latter part of the year.

Despite Season 6 being the last one in the series, fans shouldn’t lose hope as they’ll get to see the famous Shelby family return. Instead of another season, the producers are thinking of something else. Creator Steven Knight recently told fans, “ We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Cast

The main cast of the series will be returning for Season 6 including the following characters

Cillian Murphy- Thomas Shelby- The main character of the series who was once a soldier and now suffers from PTSD. He is also the leader of the Peaky Blinders gang.

Paul Anderson- Arthur Shelby Jr. – The eldest Shelby sibling and an important part of the gang.

Ned Dennehy- Charlie Strong- The Shelby uncle who helps in preparing and sending the gang’s shipments.

Benjamin Zephaniah -Jeremiah ‘Jimmy’ Jesus- A fellow war friend who also helps out Peaky Blinders occasionally.

Sam Claflin- Sir Oswald Mosley- A fascist politician. Thomas devises a plan to kill him but he survives.

Harry Kirton- Finn Shelby – The youngest Shelby sibling who doesn’t play any major role in the gang. His brother and family members try their best to shield him from the evil deeds of the gang.

Natasha O’Keeffe -Lizzie Shelby- A prostitute who is particularly close to Thomas.

Packy Lee – Johnny Dogs- A friend of the Shelby’s.

Tom Hardy- Alfred “Alfie” Solomons- Leader of another gang who helps Thomas in committing crimes.

Finn Cole- Michael Gray- Thomas’ cousin and partly his rival for the position of a gang leader.

Kate Phillips – Linda Shelby- Arthur’s cocaine-addicted ex-wife.

Daryl McCormack- Isiah Jesus- Son of Jeremiah who is also a part of the gang.

Anya Taylor-Joy Gina Gray- Michael Gray’s pregnant wife.

Annabelle Wallis- Grace Shelby- Thomas’ dead wife who appears in his hallucinations and motivates him to commit suicide.

Additionally, a new female character will also be introduced in season 6. This has been confirmed by Director Anthony Byrne who stated, “There’s a great female character who is new, who is pretty dark. I haven’t seen a character like her in Peaky before. I won’t say who she is but she certainly gives Tommy a run for his money. She challenges him differently basically. She’s certainly not a protagonist and I don’t know if she’s an antagonist.”

Plot

Season 5 ended on a major cliffhanger with Thomas holding a gun to his head. He did this after one of his friends betrayed him which led to Mosley surviving the attempted assassination. Season 6 will pick the story up from here and we will find out which one of Thomas’ loved ones betrayed him. Additionally, just like all other seasons, season 6 too will deal with Thomas trying to end fascism.

Since Mosley survived the attempt at his life, Thomas will try once again. After all, he can’t just let a fascist politician win! How will he bring down Oswald Mosley? Will he try to kill him again or bring his real face in front of the people?

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Trailer

The trailer for Peaky Blinders Season 6 is not available as of yet. However, once the release date is announced in September, we will probably get one very soon.