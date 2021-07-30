The Flight Attendant Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot & Much More

Kaley Cuoco teased the fans with few enthralling insights about The Flight Attendant Season 2.

The Flight attendant is one of the most famous American comedy-drama series of 2020 streamed on HBO’s max. It is based on the novel of the same name written by Chris Bohjalian in 2018.

As the name suggests, the story follows a flight attendant, Cassie. She was an alcoholic and fun-loving woman. Her life suddenly became adventurous when she found herself beside a dead man named Alex without recollecting any memories from the previous night.

The series made its debut on November 26, 2020, comprising 8 thrilling episodes in season 1. It set the fire among the audience and received applause from the fans and the critics. The series scored a fabulous IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10. The popularity of the series is increasing with each passing day.

Season 1 left the fans at the edge of their chairs with its mind-boggling cliffhanger ending. Since season 1 concluded, fans have been curious to know about season 2. But, thankfully, season 2 is coming to soothe the fans. In December 2020, HBO had officially confirmed season 2 of the series.

I know you must be eager to know more about season 2. Well, here is everything we know so far about flight attendant season 2.

The Flight Attendant Season 2 Release Date

The showrunners had officially confirmed season 2 in December 2020. The creators have scheduled the release of the series for the third quarter of 2022. However, they have not unveiled the exact release date so far. Unfortunately, the shooting of the series has not begun yet. However, the directors disclosed that the shooting would commence in a couple of months.

The Cast

The showrunners have not unveiled the cast for season 2. Given the first season, I expect the characters in season 2 will almost be the same as in season one. So, we will see Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, the protagonist of the series. The other main characters include Zosia Mamet as Annie Mouradian, Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe, T. R. Knight as Davey Bowden, Michelle Gomez as Miranda Croft, Colin Woodell as Buckley Ware, Merle Dandridge as Kim Hammond, Griffin Matthews as Shane Evans, and Nolan Gerard Funk as Van White.

We will not see Michiel Huisman as Alex Sokolov as he died in season 1.

The recurring characters will include Deniz Akdeniz as Max, Terry Serpico as Bill Briscoe, Jason Jones as Hank Bowden, Audrey Grace Marshall as young Cassie, Owen Asztalos as young Davey, Alberto Frezza as Enrico, Bebe Neuwirth as Diana Carlisle, Yasha Jackson as Jada Harris, Isha Blaaker as Nate, Stephanie Koenig as Sabrina Oznowich, and Ritchie Coster as Victor.

We will see other characters as well.

Plot

As mentioned above, the plot of season 1 is based on the book. However, the series’ story is not the same as the novel. The writers of the series have shown some great writing skills. Now, the source material is exhausted. According to the sources, the writers of the series will write the story of season 2 from scratch.

Season 1 concluded on a cliffhanger. So, season 2 will begin from where season 1 ended. At the finale, the mystery of season 1 was solved. We saw that Buckley had killed Alex. But still, numerous questions need to be answered in season 2.

We need to know how Casie reached beside Alex in the bed- Well, we saw that Casie was in the corridor when Buckley slit the throat of Alex. But, how Casie reached alongside him is still a mystery. Moreover, the FBI found Casie’s fingerprints on the bottle, which is the killer weapon, according to them. Will Casie confront the FBI, or will she run away? Will she be able to prove her innocence?

Well, we will have to wait for a while to get the answers. So stay tuned for season 2.

The Flight Attendant Season 2 Trailer

The filming of the series has not begun yet. However, the showrunners have announced season 2 will release in the third quarter of 2022. Therefore, I expect the trailer will premiere in the mid of 2022.

Where can we watch The Flight attendant series 2?

Season 1 premiered on HBO Max. I expect that season 2 will also air on HBO Max.

Season 1 of the crime thriller has given a spine-chilling effect to all of us. The performance of Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden was mesmerizing. Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger. I expect season 2 will be even more entertaining than season 1. Do tell me your expectations from season 2 in the comment box.