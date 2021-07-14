Pakistan’s First Ever Locally Manufactured e-bike Jolta Launched by PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is really making progress for a greener tomorrow. Last Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the country’s first environment-friendly bike that was locally produced.

The country’s first-ever e-bike Jolta is a part of the government’s five-year Pakistan Electric Vehicles Policy 2020-2025. The policy envisages making Pakistan more environment friendly by targeting a robust electric vehicle market to have a 30% to 90% share in passenger vehicles. The next target of the government is heavy-duty trucks by 2030 to 2040, respectively.

The government’s policy is more focused on a transitional shift of the automobile industry from conventional fuel engines to a greener electric alternative. They are firstly targeting two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and heavy vehicles by giving incentives to the manufacturers.

Pakistan’s first-ever e-bike Jolta will be available in a variety of models, i.e., JE-70, JE-70 L, JE-70 D, JE-100 L, JE-125 L, JE-Scooty, JE-Sports Bike. All these variants are energy efficient and you can easily charge them overnight.

Additionally, these bikes won’t be having any clutch or gear, so they’re pretty easy to run and require low maintenance.

Similarly, different models of the Jolta e-bikes will have different speed variations from 10 to 60 kilometers per hour. And they will be able to cover a distance of 60 to 100 kilometers on a full charge.

These bikes come 1500 W motor and have lithium batteries installed in them.