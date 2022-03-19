Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC starts this week

At the start of this year, it was revealed by Nintendo that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be getting 48 new courses by 2023. This will be called the Booster Course Pass.

The Mario Kart 8 DLC will allow fans to enjoy some of their favorite maps from the previous Mario Kart games.

The Deluxe Booster Course Pass will have a total of six waves for eight courses each. The first wave will have two cups known as the Golden Dash Cup and Lucky Cat Cup.

In the game, these cups add four new maps that come from Mario Kart 64, Mario Kart Wii, Mario Kart 7 on Mario Kart Super Circuit on Game boy advance, Nintendo 3DS, Mario Kart tour on mobile, and Mario Kart DS.

There are various courses for each Cup. In this article, we have told you about these courses and have provided you with some important information regarding Deluxe Booster Course Pass.

Mario Kart 8 Golden Dash Cup

The Golden Dash Cup consists of the following courses.

Toad Circuit – Mario Kart 7

Paris Promenade – Mario Kart Tour

Coconut Mall – Mario Kart Wii

Choco Mountain – Mario Kart 64

Mario Kart 8 Lucky Cat Cup

The Lucky Cat Cup consists of the following courses.

Ninja Hideaway – Mario Kart Tour

Tokyo Blur – Mario Kart Tour

Shroom Ridge – Mario Kart DS

Sky Garden – Mario Kart Super Circuit

Booster Course Pass Price

You can purchase the Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass from the Nintendo eShop. It costs $24.99.

You can also get this Pass included in Nintendo Switch Online plus the Expansion pack. This also gives you access to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise Expansion and Nintendo 64 and Genesis game.

With this subscription, you will get all the original benefits of Nintendo Switch Online. The price for a single user to use it is $49.99 a year, and you can get a family plan for $79.99 a year.

Deluxe Booster Course Information

The Mario Kart 8 and Nintendo support FAQ states that only one friend in a group has to have access to these new courses. This way, others can also play with them.

Hence, when you’re playing this game locally or online, you won’t have to choose cups based on who has what Pass, etc.

The wave one courses will also have a random selection for both global and regional races. This selection will be for everyone starting in March 2022.

According to sources, The first wave of these courses will hit the eShop on 18th March 2022. The players in North America can access it at 7 p.m EDT/ 4 p.m. PDT on 17th March.

To wrap it up! You can take advantage of these courses and have a good time playing this game. All you have to do is purchase the courses and enjoy a game with your friends.