Return to Monkey Island :Ron Gilbert is making a new Monkey Island game

A new entry in the Monkey Island series, Return to Monkey Island, is all set to be released this year. The good news was announced by LucasFilmGames and Devolver Digital.

However, that’s not the only good news – Return to Monkey Island will be created by Ron Gilbert. This makes the release of the game even more exciting for the fans of the game.

While the game will be releasing later on, fans are curious to get more information about it. Therefore, we have provided you with all the essential information about it.

Return to Monkey Island announcement

The news of the release was first seen on Ron Gilbert’s twitter account. He tweeted ‘A little something we’ve been working on for the past two years in complete secrecy.’

Linked in the tweet was the trailer of Return to Monkey Island. After this tweet, LucasFilmGames and Devolver Digital also tweeted the release of the game. Furthermore, they also tweeted about a website for the upcoming game.

Return to Monkey Island Details

We don’t have a lot of details about it. However, according to the description of the series, it will continue from the second entry of the series.

Previously, the game had five entries and the latest entry was Tales of Monkey Island. Ron Gilbert was however not the creator of this entry. He had left LucasArt in 1992 and he stated that he would create a game continuing from the second entry of the series.

Some information about the Monkey Island series

The Monkey Island games made their debut in 1990 with The Secret of Monkey Island. The second entry of the series was Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge. In total, the series has five entries.

The story revolves around Guybrush Threepwood who goes through various adventures in order to become a pirate. In his journey, he has to often face the undead pirate – Captain LeChuck.

The voice of Guybrush was lent by Dominic Armato and he will be coming back. Apart from him, we will see Michael Land, Peter McConnell, and Clint Bajakian.

It will be releasing sometime in 2022. However, the official release date of the season has still not been announced.

The trailer of the entry has already been released. Therefore, you can watch it to understand what the new game is going to be like.

Fans are impatiently waiting to play the new entry of the Monkey Island series. They cannot wait to see the new features that will become a part of the new game. Let’s hope it is as good as the previous entries of the series.

Check official trailer:

