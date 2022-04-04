Netflix Drops First Trailer for Cute Gay Drama Heartstopper

This is the season of love and Netflix knows it. Therefore, Netflix is releasing a love story – Heartstopper very soon.

Heartstopper is a young-adult LGBTQ+ series based on a web-comic and graphic novel series. The comic is written by Alice Oseman. Its story revolves around a teenage boy called Charlie and his relationship with a boy who also happens to be his class-fellow. The series will show the various difficulties the couple comes across to be together. And so, people are anticipating the release of this cute gay drama.

Furthermore, the series is not all about romance. It teaches us about being ourselves, finding our place and true identity in the huge world, and learning how young love works. The season is also special because it revolves around a topic that is thought to be taboo in many cultures.

LGBTQ+ activists are happy to see a whole series about a gay couple. Fans think this was much needed as people need to start accepting such relationships. Audience also think that series such as Heartstopper will help normalize gay relationship in the society.

The first trailer for Heartstopper has been released. Hence, fans are curious to know more about the brand new season. Read this article, and find more information about the season.

Heartstopper Trailer

The first trailer of Heartstopper was released on March 16 2022. The trailer shows us the story of Charlie and Nick, who along with their friends are working their way through the new school year.

If you have read the comics, you will be able to see the exact adaptation of the comic in the trailer. The trailer shows us the artwork of Alice Oseman come to life. Fans who have read the comics are already in love with the show by just watching its trailer!

Check out the official trailer below:

Cast

Fans are anxious to know what the cast of heartstopper would be. Will we be seeing any new faces? Well yes, we will be seeing some new actors in this new season. We will see Joe Locke, who is a newcomer, play the role of Charlie Spring – the protagonist. Furthermore, we will see the famous Kit Connor play the role of Nick Nelson in Heartstopper.

We will also see various new actors in the series such as William Gao, Yasmin Finney, and Kizzy Edgell. We will also see Corinna Brown play the role of Tara and Jenny Walser in the character of Tori Spring. Also, Sebastian Croft who was also a part of Game of Thrones will also be seen in Heartstopper.

How to watch Heartstopper?

Since Heartstopper is a Netflix original season, you can only view it on the streaming service. If you don’t already have a subscription to Netflix, you should get it soon to watch Heartstopper. The streaming service has three different plans that have the following prices – $9.99, $15.49, and $19.99.

According to an official announcement, Heartstopper will be released on the 22nd of April 2022. The season will consist of eight episodes and each episode will be 30 minutes long. All the episodes of the season will be released together. Hence, get ready with your popcorn on April 22 to binge-watch the show!

Fans are very excited for the release of Heartstopper and are hoping that it is just as good as the comics.