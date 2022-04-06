Trek to Yomi Will Release in May 2022

Sidescrolling samurai action in Trek to Yomi is done in the style of a samurai film. An independent Ghost of Tsushima similar Ghost of Tsushima-esque sword fighting video game is based on Akira Kurosawa’s films. Trek to Yomi will be released on May 5 by publisher Devolver Digital following a playable sample last month.

The announcement comes with a fifteen-minute video. Combos and deadly finishers will be taught, but a fixed camera position will emphasise the importance of cinematography. In every arena or location, there is a story to tell.

To summarise the plot, a young swordsman (you) must undertake a long journey in order to defend his devastated village. As a narrative-driven action game, you’ll have to learn the different “traditional weapons of the samurai” along the journey, so you’ll be taking down a lot of adversaries.

The presentation of Trek to Yomi is absolutely spot on; it’s as close to the original material as a video game could possibly get before becoming a film. Then then, Kerry Brunskill said in their preview last month that these filmic goals sometimes get in the way. Trek to Yomi hopes that players will be too amazed by the visual pleasures to realise that what they’ve actually been given is a very typical action-slasher experience,” stated Brunskill in his review of the game. When it launches on May 5th, we’ll know if the final product is any better.