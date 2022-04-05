The Witcher Season 3 Filming Has Started

The Witcher season 3 is finally in the works, folks! Yes, you read that right. It’s official now that filming has begun.

As fans are well aware, Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher wrapped production last year on March 31, 2021. On March 31, 2022, The Witcher Season 3 with Henry Cavill and Freya Allan began filming one year later. Filming will be complete by September 20, 2022. However, nothing is final yet. But we know for sure that filming is in full swing, as you can predict from this Cavil’s IG post.

The Witcher Season 3 Current Status

Last week, Henry Cavill and Freya Allan arrived at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, to prepare for filming. Thanks to our insights, we know when this week’s filming will take place. In addition, another male cast member was apparently spotted but could not be identified because he wore a mask and hid his face. So, who is this mysterious male cast member from The Witcher? Currently, we do not know who else will be filming. So, does this mean we’ll be seeing new faces this season?

The Witcher Season 3 Filming Location

Well, fans, we’ve got some good news as another confusion is clear now. Filming for The Witcher Season 3 will indeed begin in Italy. Specifically, the Laghi di Fusine, a pair of gorgeous lakes near the Slovenian border. As it appears there won’t be any filming at Kranjska Gora, it will serve as a mini-hub for The Witcher crew and accommodation for the horses.

During the weekend, the cast and crew will pack up and move south after filming at the lakes takes place for a day or two, as you can see from producer Steve Gaub’s post.

Similarly, filming is going to continue at Predjama Castle. Reports indicate that Season 3 cameras will begin rolling on April 4 and 5 at the Predjama Castle. As of now, we are unsure whether filming will take place inside or outside, or in the caves. In spite of this, the scouting team does a fantastic job of finding beautiful spots.

According to another report, after the Predjama Castle, the filming will move to Nanos Peak, not too far from the castle. Steve Gaub shared a picture from the summit of Nanos. Gaub has been very busy doing final scouting and recce work in Italy, Croatia, and Slovenia, as we can see from his recent post.

The Witcher Season 3 Expected Cast

Cast members returning to The Witcher season 3 are Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). However, after the season 2 finale, we’ll likely see Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), Coen (Yasen Atour), and Lambert (Paul Bullion) in season 3.

There will be other series regulars as well, including

Jaskier as Joey Batey

Fringilla will be playing Mimi Ndiweni,

Eamon Farren probably has a role to play as Cahir

Francesca as Mecia Simson

Filavandrel will be portraying Tom Canton

Triss will be Anna Shaffer

Tissa again as MyAnna Buring

Dara will reprise his role as Wilson Mbomio

Istredd as Royce Pierreson

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz

Lars Mikkelsen plays Stregobor

In addition, several characters from the second season will be returning. The cast includes Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Cassie Clare as Phillipa, Chris Fulton as Rience, and Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia. Additionally, we should not forget about Duny’s re-emergence as the Nilfgaardian Emperor Emhyr, played by Bart Edwards.

Similarly, as per internal sources, we now know that Simon Callow as Codringher and Lizz Carr as Fenn will be returning for the third season as well.

No release date for the arrival of the Witcher season 3 is available yet, but we expect it to arrive sometime in 2023, as the filming has already begun. This release date is also in lieu of the release dates of the past two seasons. The Witcher season 1came out in 2019, and the second season in 2021. So, based on this pattern, a 2023 release date is quite justifiable.

But fret not; we’ll definitely let you know as soon as we get more info about this. Till then, keep on following our blog!

Editor’s pick on what to watch next: