Mayans Season 4 Release Date, Episodes, Trailer, Cast

Mayans Season 4 is coming back to FX and Hulu sooner than expected! We now not only have a confirmed release date for the 4th season but other crucial details are also out now. Continue reading to find out more about the latest upcoming season of Mayans and its potential storyline!

FX will release Mayans Season 4 on 19th April 2022. The episodes shortly after their release will also be available on Hulu. There will only be a short gap of one day. The 4th season will have 10 episodes in total. The fans have waited for a very long time to get the 4th season of Mayans Season 4. And as soon as they started getting updates regarding the 4th installment they couldn’t stop asking about the 5th season. Well the renewal of the 5th season depends on FX and the ratings of the 4th season. Hopefully if everything goes smoothly we won’t have to wait for long to get the 5th season.

Mayans Season 4 Episodes

As mentioned before, Mayans Season 4 will have 10 episodes in total. The first two episodes will premiere back to back on the site. While the rest of 8 episodes will follow the weekly schedule. In case you are a Hulu subscriber then you will have to wait for one extra day in order to stream the latest episodes of Mayans’ 4th installment.

Mayans Season 4 Cast

The official sources confirmed that the 4th season of Mayans will definitely have the core cast. But given the ending of the third season it remains unclear whether certain characters will return or not. For example in the final scenes of Mayans Season 3 we saw Gaby’s departure from EZ’s life while she left for a nursing home. Well that means she might not be there in the upcoming 4th season at all. Or her screen time will get limited. Of course EZ won’t be the same without Gaby. So, this means that Sulem Calderon is not fully confirmed to return.

But who can we expect to see in the 4th season of Mayans? Well the following list contains the names of all the potential characters (and their actors) who are expected to return:

Michael Irby as Obispo “Bishop” Losa

Raoul Max Trujillo as Che “Taza” Romero

Vincent Vargas as Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez

Joseph Lucero as Neron “Creeper” Vargas

Frankie Loyal as Hank “Tranq” Loza

Richard Cabral as Johnny “Coco” Cruz

Danny Pino as Miguel Galindo

Emilio Rivera as Marcus Alvarez

Carla Baratta as Luisa “Adelita” Espino

Sarah Bolger as Emily Thomas

Well of course our main character Ezequiel “EZ” Reyes will also make an integral part of the 4th season of Mayans. Hence JD Pardo will definitely get featured in the 4th installment. And EZ’s close relatives are also expected to return in the upcoming season which includes: Brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and Father Felipe (Edward James Olmos).

There might be new additions in the cast as well. However this is yet to be uncovered who these new additions are. Hopefully we’ll either get to know in the near future or once the show’s first few episodes premiere.

Trailer of Mayans Season 4

The official trailer for the 4th season of Mayans Season 4 is now out on YouTube! So, stream it before you miss out. It was an emotional one for the fans because they finally got Mayans content after so long.

We already have a slight idea of what will happen in the 4th season of Mayans. In the third season we saw that Gilly murdered the leader of Meth Mountain. However he failed to understand who that man actually was. In the final scenes it was revealed that the man who got killed was actually associated with the Sons of Anarchy motorcycle gang. This will definitely have consequences which will get explored in the 4th season.

Both Angel and EZ have grown apart from their father Felipe after certain events. We are hoping to see the trio reunited in the upcoming 4th season. Adelita is also coming back this season which implies that the storyline regarding the killing of her son will get resurfaced. It will be interesting to find out how the writers accommodate this story into the original plot. For more updates regarding Mayans M.C Season 4 stay tuned!

Check out the official trailer below: