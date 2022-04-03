Big Little Lies Season 3 Release Date, Cast and Trailer on Netflix

Big Little Lies Season 3 has been the topic of debate for quite some time now. A part of fandom has given up on the hopes of the show returning while the other part is still waiting to hear the good news regarding its renewal. So, now the question arises which part is right about the fate of Big Little Lies? The answer lies below!

There is no official release date for the third season of Big Little Lies yet. And we might not get one ever because the chances of a third season to happen are not high despite it having very high ratings.

Big Little Lies Season 3 Cast

If the show returns for a third season you can expect the core cast to return as their own respective roles. So the following actors will definitely be there:

Nicole Kidman

Zoe Kravitz

Ree Witherspoon

Laura Dern

Shailene Woodley

But what about Meryl Streep? Well given the finale of the ending of the second season it seems unlikely for her character to return. As her character’s arc seemed pretty summed up. But who knows the writers might accommodate her into the story somehow. There might be new additions in the cast as well. And to know about these details we’ll have to remain patient.

Trailer

There is no trailer for Big Little Lies Season 3 yet. Moreover it seems unlikely for us to get a trailer in the near future. Hence it is better to not keep any hopes for now. But if you’re interested don’t forget to check out the tons of fan made trailers on YouTube which are equally as interesting!

Big Little Lies season 3 Canceled or Renewed

David E. Kelly spoke up regarding the expectations of fans from Big Little Lies Season 3. According to him the fans shouldn’t be hoping for a third season. So, this rules out the possibilities for a third season. Moreover it also makes it quite clear that the third season never got renewed at all!



But why did the show get canceled? Well the great news is that the third season was not canceled but it didn’t get renewed either. So, the position that we are in is quite confusing. But David E. Kelly said that everyone involved in the making of the first two seasons of Big Little Lies has been very busy which means that a third season can happen but for that we’ll have to remain patient and also keep praying for a miracle to happen. Because in his words:

‘it could happen down the road’

On another occasion Nicole Kidman also dropped hints regarding the threequel. According to her, the board of women wants to continue with the show. And they even started working on the script! Liane Moriarty was reportedly working on a new book which would serve as the story for the third season. But how far she worked on it is still unknown.

Now let’s start analyzing the chances of a threequel happening. As we saw in the finale of the second season of Big Little Lies the show ended on a major cliffhanger. So, there is potential for more seasons to follow if only the cast and crew are willing to return to the project. Nicole Kidman mentioned that she is in favor of continuing with this series but the cast is full of high profile actors who have very busy schedules. And bringing them back together is another hassle which can not be dealt with easily.

So, yes a third season of Big Little Lies can happen if Reese Withersppon makes some space in her filming schedule. Originally the first season comprising seven episodes was supposed to run as a mini series but due to the overwhelming response to the series, the show got stretched into a second season. Which conveyed an equally good storyline but what about the third season now? Will it be able to compete with the first two seasons in terms of exceptional writing, character development, and ratings? Well we’ll get to know about this once the showrunners confirm the news regarding the threequel.

We’ll keep adding to this site if the creators reveal more information regarding it. Hence stay tuned!