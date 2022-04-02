I Think You Should Leave Season 3 Release Date, Cast and Trailer

Fans have been eager to find out the latest news regarding the renewal of I Think You Should Leave Season 3 for quite some time now. But Netflix has stayed tight lipped regarding the threequel ever since. Which is quite alarming. So, does that mean that the third season will never make it to Netflix? Well, continue reading for the answer!

Up till now Netflix has only two seasons of I Think You Should Leave. The second season’s renewal news came a few months after the premiere of I Think You Should Leave Season 2. However there is no news regarding the renewal of the third season. But given the overwhelming response that the first two seasons got it won’t be any surprise if we get a third season.

The second season came in July of 2021. And Covid-19 had a negative impact on the production of the second season so this might be a problem for the future of the show. Although there was no visible difference in the ratings and viewership of the show, still Netflix is taking time in announcing the renewal of I Think You Should Leave Season 3. And as there are no official sources telling us about its filming schedule either, who knows when the third season will premiere.

But given that it starts with its production in late 2022 expect it to release in 2023. However these are just our speculations so it is better to wait for Netflix to issue the details first! Until then stay tuned!

I Think You Should Leave Season 3 Cast

If you’ve already streamed the first two seasons then you must be aware of the trend of the cast. The mastermind behind the show is Tom Robinson who has ensembled other comedic geniuses under the umbrella of I Think You Should Leave. In the earlier two seasons we have seen Vanessa Bayer, Will Forte, and Cecily Strong. Although there is no confirmed cast lineup for I Think You Should Leave Season 3 you can expect similar faces to feature in it!

Later in the show we also got to see the talented John Early, Paul Walter Hauser, Bob Odenkirk, Patti Harrison, Conner O’ Malley, and Sam Richardson. So, the third season will also definitely give them one more chance to appear in the franchise. Because without their characters the show won’t be the same.

Of course there will be new additions as well. But up till now we don’t have any news regarding the new characters of the third season. So, it looks like we’ll have to wait to get more information regarding this matter.

Although it has been more than 7 months since the premiere of the 2nd season we still have hopes for the show to get renewed. Because as mentioned before the franchise was really liked by the audience for its unique plot and storyline. So, why will Netflix cancel it? We’ll keep adding to this article in case of any major updates so don’t forget to bookmark this page!