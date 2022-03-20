The Chosen Season 3 Release Date, When We can Expect on Netflix

Fans of the series, be prepared as The Chosen Season 3 has been officially renewed. And funds have also been collected. Dallas Jenkins, the show’s creator, announced this news via a tweet.

“HEY, YOU DID IT AGAIN! SEASON 3 IS FULLY FUNDED, AND NOW WE BEGIN “PRE-PRODUCTION” IN JANUARY, HOPING TO FILM IN THE SPRING. THANKS FOR HELPING US CREATE FUTURE SEASONS AND EPISODES AND MAKE THE SHOW FREE FOR THOSE WHO CAN’T AFFORD IT.#THANKYOU #THECHOSENSEASON3 #BINGEJESUS “

Furthermore, other details of The season have been finalized. So here is everything you need to know about The Chosen season 3 before it premieres.

Created and directed by Dallas Jenkins, The Chosen Season 3 has become immensely popular. Additionally, enough funds have been collected, and the script was made ready for its new season in March 2021, making it clear that it will be released soon. Now an official release date still has to be announced. But we think that The Chosen Season 3 will be released by the end of 2022. This season will also have 8 episodes like the previous 2 seasons. Also, each episode will be 50 to 55 minutes long.

The Cast

Season 3 is going to be epic. And for it to be just as popular as the previous 2 seasons, the cast must be stellar, along with the fantastic storyline. So, here is a list of everyone you can expect to see in The Chosen Season 3.

Shahar Issac as Simon Peter

Paras Patel as Matthew

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus

Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene

Nick Shakoour as zebedee

Giavani Cairo as Thaddeus

Jordan Walker Ross as Little James

George Harrison Xanthis as John

Besides these, you can expect more new and old cast members to be part 3.

Season 3 Synopsis

The drama series is the first of its kind based on the life of Jesus. The new season will feature many new miracles by Jesus and spread the message of peace to all its viewers. And while we do not know which miracles this season will be covering, we are sure the third instalment will be receiving just as much love as its previous seasons.

The Chosen Season 3 Trailer

A trailer still has to be released. And it will be a while until that happens as production for the new season has just recently begun. Moreover, we think the trailer will be released around a month before the actual season premieres on Amazon Prime.