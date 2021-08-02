Mirzapur Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer Updates

Season 3 of Mirzapur is one of the top web series produced by Ritesh Sidhwani. The show’s fans expect the third season to release, as the previous season ended on a cliffhanger. The thriller Indian Web Series was launched in November 2018. The show had become an instant favorite with the Indian public, and it was the only thing that could be talked about for a few days. In October 2020, the second season aired and received an equal amount of popularity among the masses. It’s been almost a year since the release of season 2; viewers are looking forward to Mirzapur Season 3.

The web series Mirzapur is created by Karan Anshuman, Puneet Krishna, and Vineet Krishna. It is directed by Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, and Mihir Desai. Here is everything you need to know about season 3 of the hit show.

Mirzapur Season 3 Release Date

The show has definitely been renewed for another season. In fact, this was pretty much given looking at the jaw-dropping ending of season 2 and the success it got. According to sources, Amazon invited the creators of Mirzapur to start working on the third season. After this, the writers of the show presented a new plot. The team at the show also began hearing new characters for the next season for which actors are being hired. Looking at the speed of how everything is going on, the upcoming season might thus be released either towards the end of 2021 or around the start of 2022.

Plot

The plot of Mirzapur Season 3 is going to be even more violent and action-packed than the previous two seasons. That’s one thing we don’t doubt at all.

Several rumors concerning season three suggest that Robin’s true identity may affect Mirzapur’s power struggle. Some still believe that Munna is alive and will return somehow. Others assume that Munna might be Beena’s true father, although it still hasn’t been confirmed. In any case, Kaleen Bhaiya’s opponents will learn that he is still alive, given that his wife Beena has treated him.

In season three, the Tyagis also have a major part to play with some questions about whether Golu might be killed and whether Chote would survive the shooting. Sharad will become an enormous force on which we can count, and there may be a major power fight to realize his father’s legacy by taking over Mirzapur.

Actress Dugal also addressed whether she may kill her character on the third outing, questioning if Beena and Munna had an affair. Some are curious if Sharad will become the third-season King of Mirzapur. On the other hand, Ali Fazal is also quite hopeful for the third season, playing the lead character in the show. The previous season, according to him, provided more character, and the plot progressed to other countries and eventually to Mirzapur. Fans are interested in knowing what happened to the first wife of Kaleen Bhaiya. Overall, the season will be fascinating and will surely keep viewers hooked to their screens until they don’t watch until the very last episode.

Mirzapur Season 3 Cast

Whoever is alive in season 2 is going to come back for season 3. As the new King of Mirzapur, Ali Fazal would resume his role as Guddu. Shweta Tripathi Sharma, like Golu Tripathi, will be joining him as she avenges her sister’s death. As don Kaleen Bhaiya has detracted, Pankaj Tripathi returns. The return will also take place for Rasika Dugal, Beena Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anjum Sharma, Sharad Shukla. We can expect that Guddu will come back as the supporters demand. We’d also see some new characters to make things even more exciting.

Following is a list of all the cast members for Mirzapur season 3:

Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand Kaleen Bhaiya Tripathi

Ali Fazal as Govind Guddu Pandit

Amit Sial as Ram Sharan Maurya, SSP, Special Officer assigned to Mirzapur

Divyendu Sharma as Phoolchand Munna Bhaiya Tripathi

Shahnawaz Pradhan as Superintendent of Police Parshuram Gupta, Golu and Sweety’s father

Rajesh Tailang as Ramakant Pandit, Guddu, Bablu, and Dimpy’s father

Sheeba Chaddha as Vasudha Pandit, Ramakant Pandit’s wife, Guddu, Bablu and Dimpy’s mother

Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Golu Gupta, younger daughter of Parshuram

Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Kaleen Bhaiya’s second wife, and Munna’s stepmother

Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Guddu and Bablu’s sister

Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan

Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi, Kaleen Bhaiya’s father, and Munna’s grandfather

Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla, Rati Shankar’s Son

Pramod Pathak as J.P. Yadav

Isha Talwar as Madhuri Yadav Tripathi

Shernavaz Jijina as Shabnam

Lilliput as Devdatt Dadda Tyagi

Vijay Varma as Bharat Tyagi

Shatrughan Tyagi

Trailer

The filming for the hit series hasn’t begun yet. And so, there is no trailer or teaser that the production company has aired. Moreover, it will be a while until we get a trailer. This is because the trailer will release a month before the actual season airs. But, it will be full of thrilling scenes, guns, and fights that will take the season to a whole other level whenever the trailer releases. We will surely update this area once a trailer or even a teaser releases.