The Traitors’ Season 3 Cast: Meet All Your Favorite Stars

Get ready because The Traitors is coming back to the Scottish Highlands for a third season! The best competition show to grace our screens is officially making its way but the new cast looks delightfully chaotic. Alan Cumming is returning as the host of the Emmy-award-winning show, and the show is known for featuring some of reality TV’s biggest villains, such as Tom Sandoval.

In this show, 21 stars who are divided as Faithful and Traitors, compete against each other for up to $250,000. Also, the Traitors have to secretly devise plans in order to steal the cash prize from the other contestants while keeping their identities hidden. Last season, The Traitors became the most-watched reality show on Peacock. So, as we wait for the show to air, let us get into the details about the cast of Season 3!!

Tom Sandoval

The first cast member to appear in The Traitors Season 3 is Tom Sandoval who is a popular American actor, model, and television personality. Since 2013 when it was first aired, he has starred in Bravo’s reality television series Vanderpump Rules. In addition, the actor has also appeared in The Masked Singer as a Diver and in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. He is mostly known worldwide for his relationship with Ariana Madix, but it was revealed that he cheated on her with Raquel Leviss, another co-star in Vanderpump Rules.

Tony Vlachos

Tony Vlachos is an American police officer who is popularly known for winning the reality show Survivor’s two seasons, Cagayan and Winners at War. He is the second person to win the show twice besides Sandra Diaz-Twine. He also competed in Survivor: Game Changers, but unfortunately he was the second person to be voted out. Tony Valchos was well-known for building a spy shack on Survivor Island and for having a public fight with Sandra Diaz-Twine, which later got solved.

Well Adams

Another star who is set to appear in The Traitors Season 3 is Well Adams, who first appeared in the 12th Season of the American reality show, The Bachelorette. After this, he starred in the television series, Bachelor in Paradise before becoming a bartender. He also served as the temporary co-host of Bachelor in Paradise’s 7th Season after Chris Harrison left the show. Also, the reality TV star has been married to Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland since 2022.

Chrishell Stause

The American actress and television personality who starred in the Netflix series Selling Sunset since 2019 is also a real estate agent. In addition, she has also starred in the 29th Season of Dancing With the Stars. Currently, the actress is married to G Flip, who is a well-known musician but previously she was married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley. The reality TV star is also publicly known for her 2006 engagement to Matthew Morrison which was for a very short period.

Bob Harper

The 58-year-old American personal trainer is also a reality television star and a writer. He appeared on the American television series, The Biggest Loser as a trainer since it began airing in 2004. He also became the host of the show for the period 2015-2018. He is widely known for his shocked facial reaction on The Biggest Loser when it was revealed that Rachel Frederickson had lost a lot of weight and her BMI was at an underweight level.

Bob The Drag Queen

The American drag queen whose stage name is Caldwell Tidicue, will be seen in the third season of The Traitors. She is widely known as the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8. After this, she also starred in shows such as High Maintenance and Tales of the City. She also hosted the first three seasons of We’re Here, along with Drag Race contestants Eureka O’Hara and Shangela. Further, she also hosted a podcast with her sister, Monét X Change.

Sam Asghari

The American model and actor who is also a widely known fitness trainer, is popular for being the former husband of Brittney Spears. The couple got married in 2022 but ultimately got divorced in the year 2024. Since their time together, he has appeared in a lot of music videos for Brittney Spears including the Slumber Party. He also appeared on television shows such as Hacks, Black Monday, and The Family Business.

Gabby Windey

The American television personality whose real name is Gabriela Maria Windey, is set to make her appearance on The Traitors Season 3. She has co-starred in The Bachelor Season 26 and in The Bachelorette Season 19 alongside Rachel Recchia. Further, she was also featured in Dancing with the Stars Season 31, where she finished in second place. She was also known for her relationship with Erich Schwer on The Bachelorette. But in 2023, she announced that she was dating television writer Robby Hoffman.

Dorinda Medley

The 59-year-old television personality is widely known for starring in the television series The Real Housewives of New York City from 2015 to 2020. After this in 2023, she made an appearance in in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Most recently, she was married to entrepreneur John Mahdessian but they separated in 2019 after seven years of togetherness.

Chanel Ayan

Another television star who will be appearing in The Traitors Season 3 is the Kenyan supermodel and businesswoman, Chanel Ayan. The Queen of Dubai is known widely for starring in the Bravo series The Real Housewives of Dubai. Additionally, she has also founded a makeup company, Ayan Beauty for which she also serves as the CEO. She is also known for the moment when Andy Cohen asked her in The Traitors Season 2 to name a person who is dressed worst and she criticized Phaedra Parks.

Dolores Catania

The 53-year-old television personality is most known for starring in The Real Housewives of New Jersey since 2016 and appearing in the capacity since the 7th Season. She has also been voted as Miss Congeniality in 2018 because she was considered the most relatable housewife across all Real Housewives series. In addition to being a TV star, she is also a businesswoman and philanthropist.

Robyn Dixon

The reality television star who is mostly known for appearing in Wolf Creek 2 and Never Fall in Love, is coming to The Traitors Season 3. The actress has appeared in The Real Housewives of Potomac and left the show after Season 8 because she was not invited by the network, Bravo, and was reportedly fired. The most iconic scene for which she is remembered is when in Season 3 she ignored Monique Samuels for threatening her to choke with an umbrella.

Britney Haynes

The American television personality was first seen by viewers when she appeared in season 12 of Big Brother and finished in fourth place. The actress was also voted as the America’s Favorite Houseguest on the show. She has also made an appearance in the 14th Season of Big Brother and The Amazing Race. Most recently, she starred in the television series, Big Brother Reindeer Games. Further, she is known to the world as the best friend of Frankie Grande, who is the brother of Ariana Grande.

Danielle Reyes

Another television star who will be starring in The Traitors Season 3 is Danielle Reyes. She is mostly known as the first villain of the television show, Big Brother. She finished the third season of the show and was sworn in as the runner-up. After this, she appeared again in Big Brother 7 and Big Brother Reindeer Games. She was known in the television show for her confessionals which were honest and direct but became the reason for her loss.

Carolyn Wiger

The television star is mainly known as the second runner-up of Season 44 of Survivor, which she lost to Yamil Yam Yam Arocho. On the show, she was a member of the group called Tika Three which included Carolyn, Arocho, and Carson Garrett. Further, she became a fan-favorite because of her eccentric personality and was loved by many for not being ashamed to let her decisions be guided by her feelings.

Dylan Efron

Another actor who is making his way on The Traitors Season 3 is Zac Efron’s brother, Dylan Efron who is four years younger to him. With regard to her professional life, the 32-year-old actor has appeared in Ready Player One and American Sniper. Dylan has also produced the documentary, Down To Earth With Zac Efron which aired on Netflix.

Ciara Miller

The television personality is mostly known to the world for appearing in the Bravo television series, Summer House and Winter House. In addition to her main job as an actress, she also works as an ICU nurse. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked on the front lines, providing medical care and support to patients who were in the Intensive Care Unit. Further, she is also known for her relationship with Austen Kroll who starred in the reality TV show Southern Charm.

Nikki Garcia

The popular television personality, also known as Nikki Bella is also a famous retired professional wrestler. She and her twin sister Brie were known as the best female wrestlers of all time in the WWE from the years 2007 to 2023. Currently, she appears as the host of the game show called Barmageddon on USA Network. The television personality is currently married to Artem Chigvintsev, who is a Russian dancer with whom she appeared on Dancing with the Stars Season 25.

Jeremy Collins

Jeremy Collins is a firefighter from Foxborough, Massachusetts, and is also the winner of the winner of Survivor: Cambodia. He is also popular for coming number 10th in Survivor: San Juan del Sur and for placing at number 8th in Survivor: Winners at War where he eventually lost the game to Tony Vlachos. In Survivor: Cambodia, he was known for his meat shield strategy because he was always under the radar in his group.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten

The television personality who is known as the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, is also a British farmer and geologist. The 61-year-old TV star is the former director of the Strategic Communication Laboratories Group, which is related to the parent company Cambridge Analytica. In addition, he is the first member of the British Monarch to have a same-sex wedding.

Boston Rob Mariano

The renowned American television personality, whose real name is Robert Carlo Mariano, appeared on Survivor: Marquesas, Survivor: All-Stars, and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains and ultimately won Survivor: Redemption Island. He was also sworn in as the mentor on Survivor: Island of the Idols and has recently made an appearance on Deal or No Deal Island. As of now, he is married to Amber Brkich, who won the show Survivor: All-Stars.