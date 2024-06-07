What Are The Possibilities Of Return Of Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. the actor we all know as Tony Stark, has recently hinted that he might make a comeback as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With his role in 2008’s Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. kicked off the MCU and ultimately became the face of the Universe. He starred as Iron Man in four Avengers movies and three Iron Man movies and played important roles in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man.

Sad ending in Avengers: Endgame

After meeting his end in Avengers: Endgame, two of the most important parts of the MCU, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, left the franchise, and this led to the arrival of some new members, which brought a significant change in the MCU. However, these changes have not been found to be the most fruitful and the franchise is facing the worst criticism. Due to this, it seems that the MCU might bring its fan-favorite Iron Man back in future movies. So, let us discuss all the possibilities that hint at the return of Robert Downey Jr. as the Iron Man.

Robert Downey Jr. Will Be Happy To Return As Iron Man

The American actor has recently expressed his willingness to return as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with Variety, he talked about how connected and close he is to the role, and it has become an important part of his personality.

Also, the actor revealed that the chances of him returning to the MCU are highest as of now since the conclusion of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. Robert has also stated that the role of Iron Man, who has donned different Iron Man armors throughout his movies, is in his DNA, and these updates make the return of Iron Man more likely.

Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor

The actor has also won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. He stated in an interview, that during his time in the MCU, the character of Iron Man, limited his ability and made it harder for him to take on different roles which made him a bit concerned. However, despite this recently he has mentioned that he is willing to return as Iron Man as he sees countless similarities between him and the character.

Robert Downey Jr. Return More Likely Because Of MCU’s Recent Changes

The very first chapter of the franchise without Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow was the MCU’s Phase 4 and it was criticized throughout the world because it had problems that showed that the MCU has failed to replace its fan-favorite characters. Problems with the Multiverse Saga and inconsistency of Phase 5, have caused the Marvel Studios to make significant changes.

Due to this, the CEO of Disney Bob Iger has revealed that the MCU will now focus more on sequels and will stop bringing new characters. Based on this, the return of Robert Downey Jr. is likely to happen. As we all know Iron Man is one of the most important characters in the Marvel franchise, so having Robert return for the next Avengers movies based on existing franchises such as the Avengers movies or even Iron Man 4 would perfectly fit with Marvel’s new plan.

Robert Downey Jr’s Return After Multiverse Saga Could Be Harder

The return of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man could only happen in the Multiverse Saga and the Avengers: Secret Wars which might be released in 2027 will mark the end of this. By this time, Robert will be 62 years old, and bringing him back as Tony Stark at such an age might be too much, especially when they missed the chance to bring him back after the emotional ending of Avengers: Endgame where Tony does the ultimate sacrifice to bring everyone back alive after he gets the possession of six infinity stones and decides to use his Iron Gauntlet. It was heartbreaking to see Tony utter the words, I am Iron Man, and take on the full power of the stones. Tony Stark sacrificing himself in the end to save the universe is the most important moment in the whole MCU timeline.

Due to this, it is possible that Robert could come back as a different version of Iron Man and this will add something new to the multiverse while keeping the legacy of Tony Stark alive. Also, there have been rumors going around that a reboot might happen after Avengers: Secret Wars possibly with a new actor as Iron Man. So, this means that if Robert is coming back, it has to be now or never.

Two New MCU Projects Could Continue Iron Man’s Legacy

Even though there have been no announcements made with regard to the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, the legacy of Tony Stark still lives on in the MCU as his successor, Riri Williams will be starring in the upcoming Ironheart series. Even though she doesn’t have all the resources, she is a brilliant inventor, just like Tony Stark. She wears an armor suit just like Tony, and one FBI agent even calls her armor suit an Iron Man armor suit when he comes to arrest her in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Also, Iron Man’s legacy will be continued in Armor Wars but a bit differently. It will primarily focus on the impact of Tony Stark’s creation on the MCU and on the theft of Tony’s technology. The story of Armor Wars will majorly focus on the darker side of Tony’s legacy, while Ironheart will offer a brighter perspective on how Iron Man’s influence can inspire others.