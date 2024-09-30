43 Movies Whose Entire Cast Has Died

From classic to lesser-known films, here is a list of movies whose almost the entire cast has passed away. This collection reminds us of the talented actors who have contributed to the entertainment industry and whose performances won millions of hearts worldwide. As we mention these movies, we also honor their talents and the legacies they left behind. Take a look!

Lifeboat (1944)

Lifeboat is a film that is set entirely on a lifeboat that is launched from a freighter, which has been torpedoed and sunk by a Nazi U-boat. The entire main cast of the film has passed away, given the film was made 75 years ago. Actress Tallulah Bankhead passed away from pneumonia in 1968, and actor William Bendix died in 1964 due to malnutrition and subsequent pneumonia. Other cast members- Walter Slezak (1983), Mary Anderson (2014), John Hodiak (1955), Henry Hull (1977), Heather Angel (1986), Hume Cronyn (2003) and Canada Lee (1952), too are no longer alive.

Gone with the Wind (1939)

This epic historical romance film was inspired by Margaret Mitchell’s 1936 novel. The story is about a determined woman, who is the daughter of a Georgia plantation owner, and is in love with a man, but he is already married to his cousin. The main leads, Vivien Leigh passed away in 1967, Olivia de Havilland died of natural causes in 2020, Leslie Howard was killed during WW II when the plane that was carrying him, was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean, and Clark Gable succumbed to a heart attack in 1960.

The Misfits (1961)

The Misfits, written by Arthur Miller, is based on his own 1957 short story. The story is about a newly divorced woman and her relationships with her landlady, an old-school cowboy and his couple of friends, played by Marilyn Monroe, Thelma Ritter, Clark Gable, Eli Wallach and Montgomery Clift, respectively. While Marilyn tragically died in 1962 from an overdose of barbiturates, Thelma died from a heart attack in 1969. Clark passed away in 1960, two days after he suffered from a heart attack, Eli died of natural causes in June 2014 and Montgomery passed away due to a heart attack.

The Wizard of Oz

It is a musical fantasy film that starred Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Frank Morgan, Billie Burke, Jack Haley and Margaret Hamilton in the lead roles, all of whom have since passed away. Judy died in 1969 from an accidental barbiturate overdose, Ray died of bladder cancer in 1987, Billie passed away due to natural causes in 1970, Frank, Jack and Margaret passed away from heart attacks in 1949, 1979 and 1985, respectively.

Casablanca

It is the story set during World War II, which focuses on a cynical expatriate American cafe owner in Casablanca, Morocco, who struggles to decide whether to or not help his former lover and her fugitive husband escape from Nazi-occupied Morocco. The film starred Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid in the lead roles, all three actors have since died. Humphrey died from esophageal cancer in 1957, Ingrid, who was battling breast cancer, died in 1982 on her 77th birthday and Paul succumbed to Pneumonia in 1992.

Sabrina (1995)

This romcom film based on Taylor’s 1953 play Sabrina Fair, starred Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn and William Holden in the main lead, all of whom are now deceased. Humphrey died from esophageal cancer in 1957, Audrey, who had undergone colon cancer surgery a few months before, passed away in 1993 and William died in 1981 due to an accidental at home fall resulting in fatal injuries.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

It’s a Wonderful Life is a Christmas supernatural film loosely based on Charles Dickens’s 1843 novella A Christmas Carol that stars James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Henry Travers and Thomas Mitchell. Tragically, all five talented stars have passed away: James succumbed to lung cancer in 1994, Donna to pancreatic cancer in 1986, Lionel suffered a heart attack in 1954, Henry died from artery disease in 1965 and Thomas lost his battle with peritoneal mesothelioma in 1962.

Citizen Kane (1941)

Orson Welles directed, produced and starred in this film, which also featured Joseph Cotten, Dorothy Comingore, Ruth Warrick and others in the lead roles. Widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, Citizen Kane features a remarkable cast, all of whom are now deceased: Joseph died of pneumonia in 1994, Dorothy succumbed to pulmonary disease in 1971, Ruth passed away in 2005 due to complications related to pneumonia and Orson suffered a heart attack in 1985.

Giant (1956)

Giant, starring Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean in the lead role, was a huge box office success. Sadly, the primary leads are no longer with us: Elizabeth passed away from congestive heart failure in 2011, Rock succumbed to an AIDS-related illness in 1985 and James tragically lost his life in an auto accident in 1995.

Some Like It Hot (1959)

This crime comedy starred Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon in the lead roles, and featured George Raft, Pat O’Brien, Joe E. Brown, Joan Shawlee and Nehemiah Persoff in supporting roles, who are no longer with us.

Marilyn died in 1962 from an overdose of barbiturates, Tony succumbed to cardiac arrest in 2010 and Jack lost his battle with bladder cancer in 2001. Other cast members- George Raft (1980), Pat O’Brien, Joe E. Brown (1983), Joan Shawlee (1987) and Nehemiah Persoff (2022), have also passed away.

Ben-Hur (1959)

This religious epic film was inspired by Lew Wallace’s 1880 novel and starred Charlton Heston as the title character. It also featured Stephen Boyd, Haya Harareet, Jack Hawkins, Hugh Griffith and others. Unfortunately, these talented actors are no longer with us. Charlton, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, died from pneumonia in 2008. Stephen and Hugh succumbed to heart attack in 1977 and 1980, respectively. Israeli actress Haya died in her sleep in 2021 and Jack died of a secondary haemorrhage in 1973.

On the Waterfront (1954)

This crime thriller was inspired by Malcolm Johnson’s articles “Crime on the Waterfront” published in New York Sun, which won the 1949 Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting. The film starred Marlon Brando, Rod Steiger, Karl Malden, Pat Henning, Lee J. Cobb, and others and most of the cast are now deceased. Marlon died of respiratory and heart ailments in 2004, Rod died of pneumonia and kidney failure in 2002, Karl died of natural causes in 2009, Pat passed away in 1973 and Lee succumbed to a heart attack in 1976.

Spartacus (1960)

This historical drama was adapted from Howard Fast’s 1951 novel of the same name and starred Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons, John Gavin and others talented actors, most of whom are deceased. Kirk, who survived helicopter crash in 1991 and suffered a life-threatening stroke in 1996, died in 2020. Laurence passed away in 1989 due to kidney failure, Jean succumbed to lung cancer in 2010 and John died of complications from pneumonia in 2018.

Sunset Boulevard (1950)

This black comedy film named after a major street running through Hollywood, starred William Holden, Gloria Swanson and Erich von Stroheim in the lead roles, and featured Jack Webb, Lloyd Gough and Fred Clark in supporting roles. Sadly, most of the cast members are no longer with us. William died in 1981 following an accidental at home fall that resulted in fatal injuries, Gloria passed away due to a heart ailment in 1983, Erich succumbed to prostate cancer in 1957, Jack died of a heart attack in 1982, Lloyd passed away in 1984 due to an aortic aneurysm and Fred died of liver disease in 1968.

The Ten Commandments (1956)

This is a religious drama based on several works, including Dorothy Clarke Wilson’s novel Prince of Egypt (1949), J. H. Ingraham’s novel Pillar of Fire (1859), A. E. Southon’s novel On Eagle’s Wings (1937) and the Book of Exodus from the Bible. The film features Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner, Anne Baxter, Edward G Robinson and other talented actors. Sadly, most of the actors are no more. Charlton passed away in 2008 due to pneumonia, Yul succumbed to lung cancer in 1985, Anne died in 1985, eight days after suffering a stroke and Edward died of bladder cancer in 1973.

12 Angry Men (1957)

This is a legal drama that was adapted from a 1954 teleplay of the same name by Reginald Rose and featured Henry Fonda, Ed Begley, Jack Warden, Lee J. Cobb and E. G. Marshall. Henry passed away in 1982 due to heart disease, Ed succumbed to a heart attack in 1970, Jack died of heart and kidney failure in 2006, Lee died of a heart attack in 1976 and Marshall of lung cancer in 1998.

Dr. Strangelove (1964)

This political satire black comedy starred Peter Sellers in three roles, including the title character. The film also featured George C. Scott, Sterling Hayden, Keenan Wynn and other skilled actors. Many of the cast have passed away- Peter passed away in 1980 from a heart attack, George died from an abdominal aortic aneurysm in 1999, Sterling succumbed to prostate cancer in 1986 and Keenan died due to pancreatic cancer that same year.

From Here to Eternity (1953)

This romantic war drama was based on James Jones’s 1951 novel of the same name and starred Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift, Frank Sinatra, Deborah Kerr and Donna Reed in the lead roles. All five talented actors have passed away- Burt, Montgomery and Frank died from a heart attack in 1946, 1966 and 1998 respectively. Deborah, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease, passed away in 2007 and Donna succumbed to pancreatic cancer in 1986.

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

This film was a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s Japanese classic Seven Samurai (1954), and featured Yul Brynner, Robert Vaughn, Steve McQueen, Brad Dexter, Horst Buchholz, Charles Bronson and James Coburn in the lead roles. Unfortunately, all seven talented actors have passed away. Yul died of lung cancer in 1985, Steve from a heart attack in 1980, Charles succumbed to pneumonia and Alzheimer’s disease in 2003, Robert lost his battle with acute leukemia in 2016, Brad passed away from emphysema in 2002, James died of a heart attack in 2002 and Horst, who was recovering from a broken thighbone, passed away from pneumonia in 2003.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

This rom-com, based on Truman Capote’s 1958 novella of the same name, starred Audrey Hepburn, Patricia Neal, George Peppard, Martin Balsam, Buddy Ebsen and Mickey Rooney in the lead roles. Sadly, all six talented stars are no longer with us. Audrey, who had undergone colon cancer surgery a few months before, passed away in 1993, Patricia succumbed to lung cancer in 2010, George lost his battle with lung cancer and died of pneumonia in 1994, Martin died of stroke in 1996, Buddy passed away from respiratory failure in 2003 and Mickey died of natural causes in 2014.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

It is a Southern Gothic film, adapted from Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name. The movie featured Vivien Leigh, Kim Hunter, Marlon Brando and Karl Malden, all of whom are now deceased. Vivien, who suffered from bipolar disorder, succumbed to tuberculosis in 1967. Kim died of a heart attack in 2002, Marlon passed away in 2004 due to a rare respiratory disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and Karl died of natural causes in 2009.

East of Eden (1955)

This period drama, adapted from John Steinbeck’s epic 1952 novel (the fourth and final part), featured Julie Harris, James Dean and Raymond Massey in the lead roles, who are no longer with us. Julie died of congestive heart failure in 2013, James was killed in an auto accident in 1955 and Raymond passed away in 1983 due to pneumonia.

All About Eve (1950)

This film starring Bette Davis, Anne Baxter, George Sanders, Celeste Holm, Gary Merrill, Hugh Marlowe, Thelma Ritter and Marilyn Monroe among others, based on Mary Orr’s 1946 short story The Wisdom Eve. Unfortunately, all the talented actors of this film are no longer with us. Marilyn died of a barbiturate overdose in 1962, Thelma, Celeste and Hugh succumbed to heart attack in 1969, 2012 and 1982, respectively, George committed suicide using barbiturates in 1972 and Gary passed away due to lung cancer in 1990.

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

This rom-com starred Natalie Wood, William Hopper, James Dean, Sal Mineo, Jim Backus, Corey Allen, Ann Doran and Dennis Hopper. Unfortunately, all these talented stars are now deceased. Natalie died of accidental drowning and hypothermia in 1981, William passed away due to pneumonia following a stroke in 1970, James died in a car crash in 1955, Sal was stabbed to death in 1976, Jim passed away from pneumonia in 1989, Corey died just two days before his birthday in 2010 from complications of Parkinson’s disease, Ann, who suffered a series of stroke, died in 2000 and Dennis passed away due to complications of prostate cancer.

The Philadelphia Story (1940)

This rom-com film, based on the 1939 Broadway play of the same name by Philip Barry, featured James Stewart, Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn and Ruth Hussey in the lead roles. Sadly, all four actors are no longer with us. Cary died of stroke in 1986, James passed away due to a heart attack following a pulmonary embolism in 1997, Katharine died of natural causes in 2003 and Ruth passed away in 2005 due to complications from an appendectomy.

Notorious (1946)

This spy thriller is about three people whose lives become connected during an espionage mission. The film stars Cary Grant, Ingrid Bergman, and Claude Rains as the main lead, all of whom are now deceased. Cary died of a stroke in 1986, Ingrid succumbed to breast cancer in 1974 on her 67th birthday and Claude passed away due to an abdominal haemorrhage in 1967.

Dial M for Murder (1954)

This crime thriller’s screenplay and the stage play it was based on were written by English playwright Frederick Knott. The film starred Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, James Stewart and Ruth Hussey in the lead roles. Unfortunately, all these talented stars are now no longer with us. Cary died of stroke in 1986, Katharine died of natural causes in 2003, James passed away due to pulmonary embolism in 1949, and Ruth died from complications from an appendectomy in 2005.

The Birds (1963)

This horror film was loosely inspired from Daphne du Maurier’s 1952 short story of the same name. The movie featured Rod Taylor, Jessica Tandy and Suzanne Pleshette in the lead roles. Most of the cast members are no longer with us now. Rod succumbed to heart attack in 2015, Jessica to ovarian cancer in 1994, Suzanne lost her battle to lung cancer and passed away in 2006 due to respiratory failure.

Cleopatra (1963)

Based on Carlo Maria Franzero’s 1957 book The Life and Times of Cleopatra, this epic historical drama featured Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Rex Harrison, Roddy McDowall and Martin Landau in the lead roles. Unfortunately, these talented stars have passed away. Elizabeth passed away due to congestive heart failure in 2011, Richard due to cerebral haemorrhage in 1984. Rex lost his battle to pancreatic cancer in 1990 and Roddy to lung cancer in 1998. The cause of Martin’s death in 2017 is said to be hypovolemic shock.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

This epic war film starred William Holden, Alec Guinness, Jack Hawkins, and Sessue Hayakawa in the lead roles, all of whom have since passed away. William died from an accidental fall while drunk, sustaining a big gash in his forehead. Alec lost his battle to prostate and liver cancer in 2000. Jack passed away due to secondary haemorrhage in 1973 and Sessue died of a cerebral thrombosis, complicated by pneumonia, in the same year.

King Kong (1933)

This is the first film in the King Kong franchise that featured Robert Armstrong, Fay Wray and Bruce Cabot in the lead roles. Unfortunately, these talented stars are no longer with us. Robert lost his battle to cancer in 1973, just 16 hours after the film’s co-producer Merian C. Copper passed away. Fay died of natural causes in 2004, while Bruce succumbed to lung cancer in 1972.

The Great Escape (1963)



This epic war film starred Steve McQueen, James Garner, Richard Attenborough in the lead roles and also featured James Donald, Donald Pleasence, Charles Bronson, Hannes Messemer and others. Unfortunately, most of the cast members have since passed away. Steve passed away due to cardiac arrest in 1980, James Garner died of natural causes in 2014 and Richard died of heart failure in that same year. James Donald lost his battle with stomach cancer in 1993, Donald died of heart failure, Charles succumbed to pneumonia and Alzheimer’s disease in 2003 and Hannes died of a heart attack in 1991.

Inherit the Wind (1960)

Based on Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee’s 1955 play of the same name, this film starred Spencer Tracy, Fredric March, Gene Kelly, Dick York and others. Most of the cast members of this film have since passed away. Spencer passed away due to a heart attack in 1967, Fredric died of prostate cancer in 1975, Gene passed away in 1996 after a battle with illness and a series of strokes and Dick died of complications from emphysema in 1992.

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

This historical drama was adapted from Charles Nordhoff and James Norman Hall’s novels Mutiny on the Bounty and Men Against the Sea. The film featured Charles Laughton, Clark Gable and Franchot Tone in the lead roles. Clark, who was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack and was in recovery, passed away in 1960. Charles Laughton passed away from renal cancer and bladder cancer in 1962, and Franchot lost his battle to lung cancer in 1968.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

This film, adapted from Dorothy M. Johnson’s 1953 short story, starred John Wayne, James Stewart, Lee Marvin, Edmond O’ Brien and others. Unfortunately, most of the cast members are no longer with us. John passed away due to stomach cancer in 1979, James succumbed to lung cancer in 1994, Lee passed away due to a heart attack in 1987 and Edmond died of complications from Alzheimer’s disease in 1985.

Judgment at Nuremberg (1961)

This epic legal drama featured Spencer Tracy, Burt Lancaster, Richard Widmark, Maximilian Schell and others in the lead roles. Sadly, most of the cast members of the film have since passed away. Spencer died 17 days after suffering a heart attack in 1967, Burt too passed away due to a heart attack in 1994, Richard died after a long illness in 2008 and Maximilian died after a sudden and serious illness in 2004.

High Noon (1952)

This film starred Gary Cooper, Thomas Mitchell, Lloyd Bridges, Katy Jurado and others in the lead roles. Tragically, most of the cast members have since departed. Garry died of cancer in 1961, Thomas passed away due to peritoneal mesothelioma in 1962, Lloyd died of natural causes in 1998 and Katy died of kidney failure and pulmonary disease in 2002.

The African Queen (1951)

This film, adapted from C. S. Forester’s 1935 novel of the same name, starred Humphrey Bogart, Katharine Hepburn, Walter Gotell, Robert Morley, Perter Bull and others. Unfortunately, most of the cast members are no longer with us. Humphrey lost his battle with esophageal cancer in 1957, Katharine died of natural causes in 2003, Walter passed away from cancer in 1997, Robert succumbed to a stroke in 1992 and Perter died of a heart attack in 1984.

Roman Holiday (1953)

This rom-com film starred Audrey Hepburn, Gregory Peck and Eddie Albert, all of whom are deceased now. Audrey, who had undergone colon cancer surgery a few months before, passed away in 1993, Gregory died in his sleep from bronchopneumonia in 2003 and Eddie passed away due to pneumonia in 2005.

My Fair Lady (1964)

Based on the 1956 stage musical by Lerner and Loewe, which was adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 stage play Pygmalion, this musical-comedy film starred Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison in the lead roles with Gladys Cooper, Wilfrid Hyde-White and Stanley Holloway in supporting roles- all of whom have since passed away. Audrey, who underwent colon cancer surgery a few months prior, died in 1993. Rex died of pancreatic cancer in 1990, Gladys passed away due to pneumonia in 1971, Wilfrid died from heart failure in 1991 and Stanley succumbed to a stroke in 1982.

Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans

This romantic drama starred George O’Brien, Janet Gaynor and Margaret Livingston in the lead roles, all of whom are now deceased. Janet passed away in 1984 due to pneumonia and injuries (from an accident) that she never recovered. George died of complications from thyroid cancer in 2002 and Margaret passed away of natural causes in 2021.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Based on the life of T.E. Lawrence and his 1926 book Seven Pillars of Wisdom, this film starred Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness, Anthony Quinn, Jack Hawkins, Omar Sharif and others. Unfortunately, most of the cast members are no longer with us. Peter died of stomach cancer in 2013, Alec lost his battle to prostate and liver cancer in 2000, Anthony died of respiratory failure in 2001, Jack died of a secondary haemorrhage in 1973 and Omar suffered a heart attack in 2015.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966)

This film is an adaptation of Edward Albee’s 1962 play of the same name and stars Elizabeth Taylor, George Segal, Richard Burton and Sandy Dennis in the lead roles. Sadly, all four talented actors are no longer with us. Elizabeth died from congestive heart failure in 2011, George succumbed to complications from bypass surgery in 2021, Richard passed away suddenly from a cerebral haemorrhage in 1984 and Sandy lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 1992.