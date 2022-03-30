How It Ends 2: Potential Release Date, Cast and Trailer

How It Ends fans are busy speculating whether there will be a How It Ends 2 or not. The disaster movie was pretty popular amongst the fans, and everyone is excited to know what will happen next. The series revolves around a disaster that will put the world to an end and, of course, the fight for survival for the human species. David M. Rosenthal directed the movie, and McLaren wrote it. How It Ends is an American thriller and action movie that brought to the audience a disastrous situation. The movie was first released on 1st July 2018 on Netflix with many leading stars. How It Ends left many questions, and the viewers did not get a proper closure. Therefore, everyone has started wondering if there will be a Part 2 or not.

Currently, it is not confirmed whether How It Ends 2 has received a green light or not. However, if it does get a green light, the viewers might be able to watch How It Ends 2 in the next year. Previously, How It Ends was announced back in 2011 and was released in 2018. However, the cast and the crews are all set, and therefore, one can expect that if the movie gets a green light, the release of the movie will not take much time.

How It Ends 2: Casts

It is expected that How It Ends 2 will be featuring all the previous actors and actresses with few fresh faces. If this is the case, one can expect to have Will Younger, Graham, Tom Sutherland, Nicole Ari Parker, Mark O’Brien, Grace Dove, Greyeyes, Kerry Bishe and Keenleyside. Additional crew members of Part 2 might include J Fetherston Haugh, Aaron Hughes, Lanie Mc Auley, Josh Cruces, Aida Ritchie and Dan Stevens.

Plot

The plot of How It Ends 2 might continue from the ending of the first movie. The possibility of this exists as the ending of How It Ends had an open conclusion that left many questions unanswered. At the end of the movie, the viewers could see the reunion of the couple who after facing multiple disasters leaves Seattle and moves north.

The second movie might touch on the topic of what actually caused the disaster and the life of the couple after leaving Seattle. However, How It Ends 2 can also take an entirely new direction too. The first part of the movie received five nominations in the categories of most outstanding stunt performance, best visual effects, best sound effects, best editing and best emerging performer.

How It Ends 2 just like the previous part will belong to the action, drama, mystery, sci-fi and thriller genres. The movie is officially available on Netflix. Paul Schiff Productions and Sierra/ Affinity are the production companies. Most of the filming of How It Ends took place in Winnipeg Arena, Canada. The runtime of the movie was 1 hour 53 minutes.

Also, it needs to be noted that How It Ends received an IMDb rating of below 6 which also means that there’s a huge possibility that How It Ends 2 can be ruled out. However, on the other side, the first part of the movie needs to come with How It Ends 2 to provide the viewers with closure and answer the open-ended questions of the first part. There is no official announcement on whether Part 2 will be released or not; once the information is available, we will update the same here. Till then, if you are a fan of the movie, you can only hope for Part 2.