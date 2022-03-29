The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date, Speculations, Cast and Plot

The Mandalorian season 3 will likely be airing by the end of the year. The next chapter is currently being set in the book of Boba Fett, and the story will revolve around the usual space between dad and his ward. Season 3 is a part of the Star Wars franchise and will be set after the events of Return of the Jedi. Lucasfilm, Fairview Entertainment and Golem Creations are producing Season 3. The development of the third season was started back in April 2020, and the filming began in October 2021. The Mandalorian season 3 was officially confirmed in December.

According to reports, the viewers can expect to see Season 3 somewhere near Christmas. If by following the usual pattern, the episode is dropped on a Wednesday, the expected dates of the airing are 7th December, 14th December, 21st December and 28th December. Season 3 will be available on Disney Plus in late 2022.

Casts

In The Mandalorian season 3, Pedro Pascal will be returning as Din Djarin and Grogu by his side. Also, it is expected that Giancarlo Esposito will have more presence in season 3. In addition to that, Carl Weathers will be back in the third season.

It is also confirmed that Sasha Banks, who played the role of Mercedes Varnado will not be making a return in The Mandalorian season 3. Along with that, Cara Dune will also not make a comeback.

The Mandalorian Season 3: Plot

One can expect plenty of adventures in The Mandalorian season 3, and though nothing is specified, it has been confirmed that Force will be strong in season 3. It basically means that nothing is officially revealed regarding the plot of season 3. However, the viewers can expect that the narrative threads of the previous season will be tied up in the third season.

The plot of the series might revolve around the claim of Din for the Mandalore weapon. Another major plot that one might encounter in the third season is the reunion of Grogu and Din. The upcoming season might explore the story of where Gideon receives his information and who or what exactly is the unknown source.

Filming

The filming of The Mandalorian season 3 began on 13th October 2021 under Buccaneer. David Klein is serving as the cinematographer of the series. The filming of season 3 somewhat took place in the middle of the pandemic situation. However, the series was still in an advantageous situation because many characters in the series are in masks, and this allowed the production team to adhere to the protocols. It is expected that filming of season 3 will be completed by March 2022.

Teaser

The first season of the series started its shooting in October 2018 and the first episode aired on 19th November and the first trailer was released in late August 2019. Similarly, the second season of the series started its filming process in November 2019 and was released in October 2020, and the trailer of the same was released on 15th September 2020. The pattern is that the trailer was released 8 to 10 after the filming of the series began.

If The Mandalorian season 3 continues the trend, the audiences can expect to lay their hands on the teaser of season 3 somewhere in June 2022. Once the teaser is released, the plot of the third season of The Mandalorian will be more clear.

Check out the official trailer below: