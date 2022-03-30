True Detective Season 4 in developing, Potential Release Date, Trailer and Cast

True Detective season 4 is officially in development at HBO. True Detective season 4 is titled “True Detective: Night Country”. Even though it is now known that Season 4 is under development, the plot of the series is still kept under wraps. However, according to reports from different sources, the set-up of the fourth season is in the Arctic where the nights are longer. It is also speculated that the upcoming season will feature two leads. However, the cast of Season 4 is still not confirmed.

Issa Loped will be serving as both a writer and the executive producer of Season 4. She will further be directing the pilot episodes. Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak and Barry Jenkins are the additional executive producers of the show. It is expected that other past executive producers of the show will also come on board but HBO has refused to comment on the same.

True Detective is a critically acclaimed show. The third season of the show was aired back in 2019 and it starred Stephen Dorff and Mahershala Ali. The second season was aired in 2015 and it featured Taylor Kitsch, Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams as the leading members. The first season of True Detective premiered in 2014 and featured Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. To date, the series has been nominated for 23 Emmy Awards and it enjoyed five wins.

True Detective Season 4: Casts

According to reports, True Detective season 4 titled True Detective: Night Country will involve Barry Jenkins and Issa Lopez. The team is also working with a couple of other writers to make the tone right off the series.

Even though according to reports, Season 4 is in development, the show is yet not confirmed by HBO. Previously, Casey Bloys said that quality is extremely important for the series for guidance. And if at any point, the script does not work out or the quality is not good enough, it will drop future seasons of the series. The makers are currently looking for a new character and according to rumours, Sam Levinson might join Season 4. He is known for being the creator of Euphoria and he was also the writer and director of Malcolm & Mari, a Netflix original film.

Plot

The plot of True Detective season 4 is still kept under wraps but it will take place in the Arctic. In addition to that, it is known that there will be two female leads in the show. It only points out the fact that Season 4 will explore a completely new chapter and will be unrelated to the previous seasons of the series. However, no matter what changes take place in Season 4, the series is still expected to be able to captivate its audiences just like the previous seasons of the series.

Currently, True Detective season 4 is in the early phase of development and it is tough to figure out the official release date of the same. Currently, it is in the pre-production stage and there is no faint hint about the timeline on which Season 4 will be working. Previously, the second season of the series faced the wrath of a rushed development that damaged the series a bit and it is expected that the same mistake will not be repeated for Season 4.

The journey from the pre-production phase to the marketing of a series usually takes 18 months and does not exceed more than two years. Therefore, there is a possibility that Season 4 will be airing somewhere in late 2023 or early 2024.