Evil Season 3 Premiere Date Announced

The supernatural drama, thriller, and horror series Evil is coming back once again with Evil Season 3. The series is loved by many all around the world and has a rating of 7.7 on IMDB. This is why fans are anxiously waiting for the new season of the series.

Let’s tell you a little about the series first. The season is about a clinical psychologist who joins a priest-in-training, and a blue-collar contractor. They join hands to investigate demonic possessions, miracles, and other supernatural occurrences. They do this to find any scientific relation to such actions.

The creators of the series are Michelle King and Robert King. The series already has two seasons and Evil Season 3 will be released soon. Fans are excited about the new season and are anxiously waiting for its release. Therefore, fans want to know more about the new season. They want to know every little possible detail about the third season of Evil. And so here are all the latest updates. All you have to do is continue reading!

In July 2021, it was announced that Evil Season 3 will be releasing soon. Since then fans have been impatiently waiting for the new season of the series. However, no official release date has yet been announced for the new season.

It is expected that the season will be released in the year 2022. Season 3 will be released on Paramount+ – just like the previous two seasons of the series.

Moreover, the first season of the series official release date is in September, 2019 and the second season has an official release date June 2021.

Therefore, we can expect to see Season 3 in between June 2022 and September 2022.

Trailer

As mentioned above, the official release date of Evil Season 3 has not been announced yet. Therefore, the season still has no official trailer.

Trailer’s usually get released a few days before the release of a season. Therefore, viewers will have to wait for the announcement of an official release date and only then they will get a trailer! Until then viewers can watch the previous trailers of the series. Or check out other series of the same genre.

Evil Season 3 Cast

We will be seeing the old cast of Evil reprising their roles for the third season. However, it is expected that we will see some new faces in Evil Season 3 as well. Given below is a list of the cast members we will be seeing this time.

Katja Herbers

Mike Colter

Aasif Mandvi

Kurt Fuller

Marti Matulis

Brooklyn Shuck

Skylar Gray

Maddy Crocco

Dalya Knapp

Christine Lahti

Michael Anderson

Ashley Edner

Patrick Brammall

Boris McGiver

Peter Scolari

Kristen Connolly

Clark Johnson

Danny Burstein

Noah Robbins

Darren Pettie

Karen Pittman

Sohina Sidhu

Li Jun Li

Renee Elsie Goldsberry

Andrea Martin

Fans are excited to see the old cast in their roles again as they bring life to the storyline. While fans wait for Season 3, they are also hoping that the new season does not disappoint them and is as good as the previous two seasons!