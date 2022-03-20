Asur Season 2 Updates about Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Asur Season 2 will be coming to Voot soon as filming has come to an end. After a long wait of almost 2 years, it seems like Season 2 is right on track and will be soon releasing for fans to watch.

One of India’s best Hindi web series, Asur managed to get an IMDB rating of 8.5. It was only a matter of time after the first season’s release that Season 2 would be greenlit. After all, the show did end on a cliffhanger. But even though the show got renewed soon, season 2 did not begin filming immediately.

But why was there a delay in Asur season 2 filming? And when will the upcoming season finally release? Keep on reading to find the latest news regarding season 2.

With a stellar cast and a great storyline, Asur was immediately renewed for a season 2. But filming for Asur season 2 began on July 16, 2021 which was more than a year after season 1 had been released. This delay in filming was due to the pandemic.

Filming for Season 2 took place in Varanasi, Manali, and Delhi. And came to an end in January 2022.

Now, according to us, Season 2 will be returning to Voot in the second quarter of 2022. Moreover, regarding season 2 and his debut into the world of web series, Arshad Warsi said:

"Asur is one of the most brilliant ideas I've ever had in terms of my career. It was my digital debut, and following the success of season 1, I'm incredibly looking forward to seeing how our forthcoming season is received."

Asur Season 2 Cast

Some of the important characters of Asur died in season 1. The rest of the cast will be making a comeback for Asur Season 2. It includes the following cast members.

Arshad Warsi as Dhananjay Rajput

Barun Sobti as Nikhil Nair

Nishant Verma as Samarth Ahuja

Anupriya Goenka as Naina Nair

Ridhi Dogra as Nusrat Saeed

Amey Wagh as Rasool Shaikh

Vishesh Bansal as Shubh

Pawan Chopra as Shashank Anas thi

In addition to these, new cast members will also be added in Season 2. These include Adithi Kalkunte, Meiyang Chang, Ajoy Chakraborty, Vikas Suryavanshi, and Barkha Sengupta. However their roles still have to be confirmed.

Synopsis

Asur Season 2 is going to be even more interesting and intriguing than season 1 as the fight between good and bad becomes more intense. The CBI team lead by Dhananjay Rajput and Nikhil Nair will have to face many difficult challenges as they try to catch a hold of a group of serial killers. These serial killers have evil intentions and it seems like they need to be put to a stop soon. But how will Rajput and Nair catch them? And what or who will they have to sacrifice to win? Only Season 2 can answer these questions.

Trailer

There is no trailer available for Season 2. And it won’t be available until a month before the actual season premieres on Voot. Although, we are sure the trailer is going to be just as exciting as the upcoming season. So keep an eye out for more updates regarding Season 2.