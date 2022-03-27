Dark Season 4 Confirmed or Cancelled?

Dark season 4 is currently on the minds of viewers who have been waiting for it for some while. After all, season 3 was beyond amazing and a massive hit for Netflix.

Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, Dark is a german thriller series which aired for the very first time on Netflix in December 2017. The second season of the time travelling show aired June 21, 2019 followed by season 3 on June 27,2020.

Now almost 2 years later, where is it? Has it even been renewed? Keep on reading to find out.

Dark Season 4 Renewal Status

Unfortunately there will be no new season. Back when season 3 was announced, the show’s creator, Baran bo Odar, took to instagram to make an announcement under a picture. The caption under the post read as:

“And it’s official! We are working on Dark

Season 3. It is the final cycle of this great journey. We always had three season in mind when we developed Dark and are happy to tell you that we will start shooting the third and final season in 4 weeks so we can deliver you guys the final chapter next year. Thank you Netflix for trusting us! Thank you to ALL THE DARK FANS AROUND THE WORLD! You are

amazing! We love you!”

This was a clear indication even before season 3 premiered that there would be no new season. It also proved that Netflix was not responsible for the end of Dark. After all, the show was a huge hit.

There is no official release date as the show has been cancelled. This is why season 3 was given a perfect ending and most of the mysteries were solved.

Moreover, no spinoffs for the show have been announced either. But we have our ears and eyes on alert mode and if the creators decide to go for a spin off, we will let you know.

Dark Season 4 Cast

If season 4 were to ever happen, we would expect the old cast to return.

Trailer

Rewatch all the trailers of Dark’s previous three seasons. And then rewatch all the three seasons on Netflix. Because no new content for volume 4 is releasing any time soon. This is because the show’s creators have no more story to tell for the series and according to them Dark was always going to be a three season series.

However, if there is a change of plans and a Dark season 4 were to happen, we will let you know.