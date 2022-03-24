The Society Season 2 Expected Netflix Release Date, Cast and Plot

Netflix has changed its plans and The Society season 2 is no longer happening. The first season released back on May 10, 2019. The show was renewed within a couple of months. But then, due to unforeseen circumstances, it had to be cancelled by Netflix in 2020.

But why did Netflix have a change of mind? And will we ever get The Society season 2? Keep on reading to find out.

Season 2 was supposed to begin shooting in the summer of 2020. But Covid 19 happened bringing with it uncertainty. And so in August 2020, Netflix officially announced that they were now going to cancel the show. In their statement they said:

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This. We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID.”

They further explained that the pandemic had caused an increase in budgets and it was getting difficult to get all the cast members on the set at a time. Hence, the best decision at the time was to cancel the show.

Even the creator of The Society, Chris Keyser, was shocked by this news. And he took to twitter to express his sorrow and explain why Netflix had to take such a difficult step. The cast too, was all prepped for season 2.

However, the unfortunate turn of events has now resulted in no season 2. Thus there is no release date for The Society Season 2. If one day, the show does get renewed (the chances for this are very slim), we will let you know.

The Society Season 2 Cast

Although The Society Season 2 has now been cancelled, cast members had already been signed before that. And if the show does ever get renewed by Netflix again, the following cast members will be returning.

Kathryn Newton as Allie

Will as Jacques Colimon

Becca as Gideon Adlon

Campbell as Toby Wallace

Sam as Sean Berdy

Kelly as Kristine Froseth

Harry as Alex Fitzalan

Clark as Spencer House

Elle as Olivia DeJonge

Helena as Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Gordie as José Julián

Bean as Salena Qureshi

Luke as Alex MacNicoll

Grizz as Jack Mulhern

Jason as Emilio Garcia-Sanchez

Olivia Nikkanen as Gwen

Lexie as Grace Victoria Cox

The Society Season 2 Plot

If season 2 would have happened, viewers would have gotten to see the society of young teenagers develop more and understand what had happened with them. After all, the first season had made the perfect setting for a second season.

The next season would have shown how well of a leader Lexie becomes. And how Allie and Will handle the entire situation of being dethroned. Sam and Grizz’s relationship would also have developed more in The Society season 2. Also, viewers would have found out more about Becca’s baby’s father. They would also have gotten a chance to see Becca take on the role of a mother in a world where there was no adult to guide her. The whole situation would have for sure been interesting.

In addition to this, viewers might have gotten answers as to how the young teenagers ended up in a different world all alone. And if they will ever find their way back to the old West Ham.

Moreover, back when The Society season 2 was going to go into production and get released, Keyser had spoken about what to expect in it. He said:

“[S]eason [one] deals a lot with men versus women, and it deals only briefly with race, but I think you can expect that conversation about class and race to keep coming up. All these things need to be re-litigated in a world in which there are no givens. We hope, over time, and if we’re lucky enough to get a season two, to explore all the social contract questions that we take for granted.”

All of this does make it seem that the second season of The Society would have been a hit. But unfortunately due to the pandemic, we will not get to see more of what could have been Netflix’s next hit show.

Trailer

No trailer was released for The Society season 2 before it was cancelled. And now since its renewal status has changed, there is no chance of a trailer anytime soon. A small teaser was released showing some of the cast members and their excitement back when season 2 was renewed. It has now been deleted after the show has been cancelled.

For now, all fans can do is sign petitions to bring back The Society Season 2 and watch other shows of the same genre on Netflix. And if in future season 2 does get renewed, we’ll let you know.